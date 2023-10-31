TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the sixth round of the championship of the South African Republic, a meeting will take place in which “TS Galaxy” will play against “Supersport United”. The game will take place on November 1st.

"TS Galaxy"

After nine rounds played, the team is exactly in the middle of the standings and hardly anyone could have imagined a better start for them. In fact, “TS Galaxy” is a middle peasant, but a middle peasant, more inclined to be below the middle of the standings with a hint of relegation from the elite division.

This season, everything is going smoothly for the team - they won three matches, lost three and drew the same number of times. The team has 12 points and so far they have protected themselves from the relegation zone.

“Supersport United”

This team has completely different goals for the season and for now remains in the leading group. After nine rounds played, SuperSport United is in third place in the standings and is five points behind the leader Mamelodi Sundowns, but the leader still has a game in hand.

In any case, even a place in the top three in the standings will be a success for SuperSport United.

In nine matches of the new season, they won six times, drew once and lost twice. In general, “Supersport United” shows effective football and this game will not be an exception.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Despite the fact that the teams rarely scored against each other in recent matches, I would venture to bet that the opponents will still do so in this meeting. I bet on both teams to score at odds of 2.2.