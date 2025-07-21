RU RU ES ES FR FR
Trabzonspor vs Persepolis prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Kenley Ward
Trabzonspor vs Persepolis prediction Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images
23 july 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Review Prediction
The friendly clash between Turkish side Trabzonspor and Iran’s Persepolis, scheduled for July 23, 2025 at the Şenol Güneş Stadium in Trabzon, marks the first official meeting between these teams.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This is the first official encounter between Trabzonspor and Persepolis. The teams have never met before, neither in European competitions nor in friendlies.
  • Persepolis is the most decorated club in Iran, multiple-time national champions and AFC Champions League finalists (2020, 2018).
  • Trabzonspor clinched the Turkish Super Lig title in the 2021/22 season and is among the most popular clubs outside the country’s "big three" (Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş).
  • The match is held in Turkey, giving Trabzonspor a slight edge in preparation and conditions—especially considering the tight preseason camp schedule.

Match preview:

Both sides are using this fixture to gear up for their respective upcoming seasons. Trabzonspor finished last season in seventh place in the Süper Lig, with mixed results in their last five games, including a win over Antalyaspor and a defeat to Galatasaray. Simon Banza was the club’s top scorer with 21 goals. Persepolis, meanwhile, is a powerhouse in the Iran Pro League, finishing third and coming in hot after four wins in their last five matches. Their leading marksman is Ali Alipour, who netted 15 times. Expect an open and entertaining match as both sides test lineups and tactics: Trabzonspor will look to capitalize on home advantage, while Persepolis will showcase their attacking flair. This game is a crucial step in both teams’ preseason preparation and will offer a glimpse of new faces and the chemistry between key players.

Possible lineups:

  • Trabzonspor: Çakır — Elmali, Baniya, Savić, Saatçi — Yokuşlu, Drăguș, Onuachu — Višća, Banza, Trezeguet.
  • Persepolis: Fakhrian — Rezaeian, Jalali, Nemati, Moharrami — Sarlak, Nourollahi — Kazemian, Bifouma, Amiri — Alipour.

Trabzonspor vs Persepolis prediction:

Both teams approach this match aiming to test their squads and tactical setups ahead of the new campaign. Trabzonspor will be eager to make the most of their home advantage, while Persepolis is set to demonstrate their attacking prowess. Expect an open and high-scoring affair focused on integrating key players and new signings. However, Trabzonspor’s quality should make the difference, and the hosts are tipped to win. My pick: Trabzonspor to win (odds 1.6)

