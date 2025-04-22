Trabzonspor vs Göztepe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 24, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.54 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the semifinals of the Turkish Cup, a clash between Trabzonspor and Göztepe will take place. The match is set to unfold in Trabzon on Thursday, April 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. I suggest a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Trabzonspor is not performing at its best in the Turkish Super Lig and has almost lost its chances of making it to European competitions through the league. The team has 42 points and is currently in seventh place.

All hopes are pinned on the Turkish Cup, where they have a good chance to compete for the title. Besides winning their first trophy in three years, Trabzonspor can also secure a spot in the Europa League.

Göztepe has slowed down in recent matches and hasn't tasted victory for quite some time. Due to a series of setbacks, the team has slipped behind several clubs in the standings and is now content with just the tenth position.

Notably, the team just returned to the Super Lig, yet it has already made waves in the Turkish Cup. In the previous round, Göztepe caused an upset by defeating Beşiktaş away from home.

Match facts

Trabzonspor has lost only one home match out of the last 13.

Göztepe has won just one game out of the previous eight.

Trabzonspor scores an average of 2.6 goals per game at home, while Göztepe averages 1.4 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Trabzonspor : Çakır, Eskihellaç, Savić, Batagov, Malheiro, Tufan, Višća, Zubkov, Nwakaeme, Dreguş, Banza.

: Çakır, Eskihellaç, Savić, Batagov, Malheiro, Tufan, Višća, Zubkov, Nwakaeme, Dreguş, Banza. Göztepe: Lis, Nielsen, Heliton, Altikardes, Dennis, Erdoğan, Bayrak, Keybaşı, Tianic, Romulo, Emerson.

H2H

Göztepe has not won in Trabzon since 2019.

Prediction

The home team appears to be a slight favorite and should secure a victory on their turf. I recommend betting on Trabzonspor's success with a handicap of 0.