Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 10 May 2025

On May 10, 2025, as part of the 35th round of the Turkish Championship, Trabzonspor will host Galatasaray at home. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' productivity in this clash.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor currently sits eighth in the league table with 46 points and still has a theoretical chance to fight for a European spot. The team is in excellent form, unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions. In three of those games, Trabzonspor kept a clean sheet. In the most recent Super Lig round, the team drew 1-1 away against Kasimpasa, following a thrilling 4-3 home victory over Alanyaspor.

This season, playing at home has been one of Trabzonspor's biggest strengths. In 16 home games, they've picked up 10 wins, drawn four times, and suffered only two defeats—ranking fourth-best in the league. During this run, Trabzonspor has scored 38 goals and conceded just 18.

It's also worth noting that this fixture will serve as a dress rehearsal for the Turkish Cup final, which is set to take place just four days after this match. This undoubtedly adds an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray come into this match in sensational form. They top the league table, leading closest rivals Fenerbahce by eight points. The team is on an impressive six-match winning streak across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and conceding just four along the way. In the last round, Galatasaray convincingly beat Sivasspor 4-1, having previously thrashed Eyupspor 5-1 away.

One of the standout stars of this run has been Victor Osimhen, who finds the net in nearly every game. He is the league's top scorer with 24 goals and 5 assists to his name.

It's also important to highlight Galatasaray's away record. In 16 away matches, they've secured 13 wins, drawn twice, and lost only once. Their goal difference stands at 41 scored and 16 conceded.

In head-to-head clashes with Trabzonspor, Galatasaray also hold the upper hand: unbeaten in their last five meetings, with four wins and one draw. Away at Trabzonspor, they have also been consistent: two wins and three draws in the last five visits.

Key facts and head-to-head

Trabzonspor have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Trabzonspor have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.

Trabzonspor scored first in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Galatasaray have won 8 of their last 9 matches.

Galatasaray have won 5 of their last 6 away games.

3 of Galatasaray's last 4 matches have featured over 3.5 goals.

Both teams scored in 5 of Galatasaray's last 7 matches.

Galatasaray have won the last 4 head-to-head encounters with Trabzonspor.

Both teams scored in 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

Probable line-ups

Trabzonspor: Taha, Malheiro, Yokuslu, Batagov, Eskihallaç, Ozan, Lundstram, Zubkov, Nwakaeme, Sikan, Banza.

Taha, Malheiro, Yokuslu, Batagov, Eskihallaç, Ozan, Lundstram, Zubkov, Nwakaeme, Sikan, Banza. Galatasaray: Muslera, Kutlu, Sanchez, Bardakci, Torreira, Lemina, Akgun, Yilmaz, Shallai, Morata, Osimhen.

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray match prediction

The upcoming clash between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray promises to be one of the highlights of the round. Both sides are in great form and prioritize attacking football. Galatasaray are on a roll, consistently winning and showing high-scoring prowess. Trabzonspor, meanwhile, are solid at home, regularly finding the net and making the most of their home advantage. Given both teams' current form and style of play, this encounter has all the ingredients to deliver plenty of goals for the fans. My bet for this match is over 3 goals at odds of 1.62.