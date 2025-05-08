RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Super Lig Turkey Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 10 May 2025

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 10 May 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray prediction Photo: https://x.com/Trabzonspor/Author unknownn
Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Super Lig Turkey 10 may 2025, 12:00 Trabzonspor - Galatasaray
-
- : -
Turkiye, Trabzon, Papara Park
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 10, 2025, as part of the 35th round of the Turkish Championship, Trabzonspor will host Galatasaray at home. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' productivity in this clash.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor currently sits eighth in the league table with 46 points and still has a theoretical chance to fight for a European spot. The team is in excellent form, unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions. In three of those games, Trabzonspor kept a clean sheet. In the most recent Super Lig round, the team drew 1-1 away against Kasimpasa, following a thrilling 4-3 home victory over Alanyaspor.

This season, playing at home has been one of Trabzonspor's biggest strengths. In 16 home games, they've picked up 10 wins, drawn four times, and suffered only two defeats—ranking fourth-best in the league. During this run, Trabzonspor has scored 38 goals and conceded just 18.

It's also worth noting that this fixture will serve as a dress rehearsal for the Turkish Cup final, which is set to take place just four days after this match. This undoubtedly adds an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray come into this match in sensational form. They top the league table, leading closest rivals Fenerbahce by eight points. The team is on an impressive six-match winning streak across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and conceding just four along the way. In the last round, Galatasaray convincingly beat Sivasspor 4-1, having previously thrashed Eyupspor 5-1 away.

One of the standout stars of this run has been Victor Osimhen, who finds the net in nearly every game. He is the league's top scorer with 24 goals and 5 assists to his name.

It's also important to highlight Galatasaray's away record. In 16 away matches, they've secured 13 wins, drawn twice, and lost only once. Their goal difference stands at 41 scored and 16 conceded.

In head-to-head clashes with Trabzonspor, Galatasaray also hold the upper hand: unbeaten in their last five meetings, with four wins and one draw. Away at Trabzonspor, they have also been consistent: two wins and three draws in the last five visits.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Trabzonspor have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Trabzonspor have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.
  • Trabzonspor scored first in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Galatasaray have won 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Galatasaray have won 5 of their last 6 away games.
  • 3 of Galatasaray's last 4 matches have featured over 3.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 5 of Galatasaray's last 7 matches.
  • Galatasaray have won the last 4 head-to-head encounters with Trabzonspor.
  • Both teams scored in 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

Probable line-ups

  • Trabzonspor: Taha, Malheiro, Yokuslu, Batagov, Eskihallaç, Ozan, Lundstram, Zubkov, Nwakaeme, Sikan, Banza.
  • Galatasaray: Muslera, Kutlu, Sanchez, Bardakci, Torreira, Lemina, Akgun, Yilmaz, Shallai, Morata, Osimhen.

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray match prediction

The upcoming clash between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray promises to be one of the highlights of the round. Both sides are in great form and prioritize attacking football. Galatasaray are on a roll, consistently winning and showing high-scoring prowess. Trabzonspor, meanwhile, are solid at home, regularly finding the net and making the most of their home advantage. Given both teams' current form and style of play, this encounter has all the ingredients to deliver plenty of goals for the fans. My bet for this match is over 3 goals at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Talleres vs Libertad prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Talleres Odds: 1.94 Libertad Recommended 1xBet
Velez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Velez Sarsfield Odds: 1.75 Olimpia Bet now 1Win
Racing vs Huracan prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Racing Odds: 1.79 Huracan Bet now 1Win
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.71 Golden State Warriors Recommended Melbet
GV San Jose vs Fluminense prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 GV San Jose Odds: 1.6 Fluminense Bet now 1Win
Atletico Nacional vs Internacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Atletico Nacional Odds: 1.91 Internacional Bet now 22Bet
Cienciano vs Caracas prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 22:00 Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Cienciano Odds: 1.7 Caracas Recommended Melbet
Universitario de Deportes vs Independiente del Valle prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Universitario de Deportes Odds: 1.6 Independiente del Valle Bet now 1Win
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 2 Zamalek SC Bet now 1Win
Pharco FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 13:00 Farko vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.7 Petrojet Recommended 22Bet
National Bank vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 13:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Bet now 1Win
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction EFL Championship 09 may 2025, 15:00 Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Coventry Odds: 2.5 Sunderland Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim 09 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna 09 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano 09 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:58 English showdown for the trophy! Manchester United and Tottenham reach Europa League final Football news Today, 16:46 Talleres Face Must-Win Clash Against Libertad to Stay Alive in Copa Libertadores Football news Today, 16:29 Jose Rivero's Last Dance: Will Orlando Pirates win the title? Football news Today, 16:18 Milan players to take the field wearing shirts with their mothers' surnames in honor of Mother's Day Football news Today, 16:14 Necaxa and Tigres Set for High-Stakes Apertura Quarterfinal Opener Football news Today, 16:01 Will the US national team win a medal at the 2026 home World Cup because of the new Pope? A shocking pattern has been found Football news Today, 15:40 Bournemouth's super talent Huijsen likely to join a Premier League giant Football news Today, 15:00 Man United Starting XI vs Bilbao - Amorim Tightens United Defence Ahead of the UEL Showdown Football news Today, 14:51 16-year-old Walsh becomes Chelsea's youngest ever starter in a European match Football news Today, 14:30 Arsenal fans and pundits slam Arteta over his post-match interview after PSG defeat
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores