RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Toulouse vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Toulouse vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Toulouse vs Rennes prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Toulouse Toulouse
Ligue 1 France 03 may 2025, 13:00 Toulouse - Rennes
-
- : -
France, Toulouse, Stadium Municipal
Rennes Rennes
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 32nd round of the French championship will be played on Saturday at the Stade de Toulouse, where the local side will host Rennes. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid value on offer.

Match preview

Toulouse once again failed to delight their fans with a win, settling for a goalless draw against Nantes. This lackluster stalemate extended their winless streak in Ligue 1 to seven matches: two draws and five defeats. Despite this turbulent run, the team is holding on to 12th place in the standings, enjoying a comfortable seven-point cushion above the relegation playoff zone.

In the upcoming round against Rennes, the Violets have a golden opportunity to officially secure their top-flight status for next season—a full three points would seal the deal. However, their home form in the current calendar year has been disastrous: not a single victory in front of their fans, with two draws and five losses.

Rennes, meanwhile, ran into a red-hot Lyon last round, conceding three unanswered goals before halftime and ultimately suffering a heavy 1-4 defeat. This thrashing only reinforced the team’s reputation as one of the most uncompromising and hard-fought sides in Ligue 1—over the entire season, the Bretons have only shared the points twice, with the last draw coming back in October.

That result did little to affect their league standing—Rennes are firmly entrenched in mid-table, able to finish the campaign without any pressure: 11th place guarantees their spot in the top flight of French football.

Probable lineups

  • Toulouse: Guillaume Rest – Jaidi Kanwo, Charlie Cresswell, Djibril Sidibe – Gabriel Suazo, Vincent Sierro, Cristian Casseres, Aron Donnum – Joshua King, Noah Edjouma – Frank Magri
  • Rennes: Brice Samba – Jeremy Jacquet, Anthony Rouault, Lilian Brassier – Lorenz Assignon, Jaouen Cissé, Azor Matusiwa, Seko Fofana, Adrien Truffert – Arnaud Kalimuendo, Mousa Al-Tamari

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Toulouse have scored in 13 of their last 14 home games
  • Toulouse beat Rennes 1-0 away in the reverse fixture
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers recognize Toulouse’s motivation here and offer odds of 2.15 on the home side. However, we believe the "Both teams to score" market is more enticing, priced at 1.70.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:00 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.89 Tigres Recommended 1Win
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 11:50 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Al-Ettifaq Odds: 1.78 Al-Khaleej Bet now 1xBet
Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 12:05 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al-Fayha Odds: 1.72 Damac Bet now 22Bet
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 02 may 2025, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? AmaZulu Odds: 1.62 Polokwane City Recommended 1Win
AC Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 AC Ajaccio Odds: 1.86 Lorient Bet now 1Win
Al Qadasiya vs Al Kholood prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al Qadasiya Odds: 1.93 Al Kholood Bet now Melbet
FC Heidenheim vs Bochum prediction Bundesliga Germany 02 may 2025, 14:30 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status? FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.79 Bochum Recommended 1Win
Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Watford Odds: 1.66 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.72 Fulham Bet now Betwinner
West Bromwich vs Luton prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.37 Luton Recommended 22Bet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.77 Fulham Bet now 22Bet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.85 Stellenbosch Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario Football news Today, 17:40 Pachuca Targeting Barcelona SC’s Janner Corozo After Centenary Friendly Football news Today, 17:15 Vélez President Confirms Approach to Claudio Aquino Amid Heated Assembly Football news Today, 16:50 Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale Football news Today, 16:35 Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table Football news Today, 16:34 Manchester United matches Werder Bremen’s unique feat from 16 years ago Football news Today, 16:10 Conmebol Targets Seven Argentine Clubs Over Copa Regulations Breach Football news Today, 15:59 Scandal in Bilbao! Referee awards penalty and sends off player in Athletic vs. Man United clash Football news Today, 15:32 Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores