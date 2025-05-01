Toulouse vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 32nd round of the French championship will be played on Saturday at the Stade de Toulouse, where the local side will host Rennes. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid value on offer.

Match preview

Toulouse once again failed to delight their fans with a win, settling for a goalless draw against Nantes. This lackluster stalemate extended their winless streak in Ligue 1 to seven matches: two draws and five defeats. Despite this turbulent run, the team is holding on to 12th place in the standings, enjoying a comfortable seven-point cushion above the relegation playoff zone.

In the upcoming round against Rennes, the Violets have a golden opportunity to officially secure their top-flight status for next season—a full three points would seal the deal. However, their home form in the current calendar year has been disastrous: not a single victory in front of their fans, with two draws and five losses.

Rennes, meanwhile, ran into a red-hot Lyon last round, conceding three unanswered goals before halftime and ultimately suffering a heavy 1-4 defeat. This thrashing only reinforced the team’s reputation as one of the most uncompromising and hard-fought sides in Ligue 1—over the entire season, the Bretons have only shared the points twice, with the last draw coming back in October.

That result did little to affect their league standing—Rennes are firmly entrenched in mid-table, able to finish the campaign without any pressure: 11th place guarantees their spot in the top flight of French football.

Probable lineups

Toulouse : Guillaume Rest – Jaidi Kanwo, Charlie Cresswell, Djibril Sidibe – Gabriel Suazo, Vincent Sierro, Cristian Casseres, Aron Donnum – Joshua King, Noah Edjouma – Frank Magri

: Rennes: Brice Samba – Jeremy Jacquet, Anthony Rouault, Lilian Brassier – Lorenz Assignon, Jaouen Cissé, Azor Matusiwa, Seko Fofana, Adrien Truffert – Arnaud Kalimuendo, Mousa Al-Tamari

Match facts and head-to-head

Toulouse have scored in 13 of their last 14 home games

Toulouse beat Rennes 1-0 away in the reverse fixture

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers recognize Toulouse’s motivation here and offer odds of 2.15 on the home side. However, we believe the "Both teams to score" market is more enticing, priced at 1.70.