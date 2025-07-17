Toulouse vs QPR prediction, H2H and match betting — 18 July 2025

Prediction on game Win Toulouse Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Toulouse and QPR will face off in a friendly match scheduled for Friday, July 18. Kick-off is set for 18:00 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Toulouse vs QPR: match preview

Toulouse are a solid mid-table side in French football, having finished last season tenth in the Ligue 1 standings. The club is now starting preparations for the new campaign, with no qualification fixtures on the horizon. In their first pre-season outing, Toulouse drew 0-0 with Ligue 2 side Pau. But that was just the beginning; ahead lie four more friendlies against strong opposition from various leagues: Leipzig, Stuttgart, Sevilla, and of course, this clash with QPR.

QPR have long been out of the English Premier League and currently compete in the Championship. They look fairly comfortable in this division — last season, the team finished 15th out of 24. This summer, QPR have lined up six friendlies and have already played two. First, they thrashed Stevenage 5-0, but then suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat to Castellón. Such is the team's inconsistency at the moment. Four more warm-up matches are ahead, including a test against Premier League side Brentford. On August 9, the Championship season kicks off, followed shortly by the EFL Cup.

Match facts and head-to-head

Toulouse are unbeaten in their last five matches.

QPR have won twice and lost three times in their previous five games.

Toulouse and QPR have never met before.

Prediction

QPR have shown extreme inconsistency in their two friendlies, while for Toulouse this will only be their second pre-season game. Still, I believe the Ligue 1 side have the edge — their squad simply has more quality. That's why I'm backing Toulouse to win at odds of 1.6.