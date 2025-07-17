RU RU ES ES FR FR
Toulouse vs QPR prediction, H2H and match betting — 18 July 2025

Toulouse vs QPR prediction, H2H and match betting — 18 July 2025

Toulouse vs Queens Park Rangers prediction
Toulouse
18 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Queens Park Rangers
Review Odds Prediction
Toulouse and QPR will face off in a friendly match scheduled for Friday, July 18. Kick-off is set for 18:00 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Toulouse vs QPR: match preview

Toulouse are a solid mid-table side in French football, having finished last season tenth in the Ligue 1 standings. The club is now starting preparations for the new campaign, with no qualification fixtures on the horizon. In their first pre-season outing, Toulouse drew 0-0 with Ligue 2 side Pau. But that was just the beginning; ahead lie four more friendlies against strong opposition from various leagues: Leipzig, Stuttgart, Sevilla, and of course, this clash with QPR.

QPR have long been out of the English Premier League and currently compete in the Championship. They look fairly comfortable in this division — last season, the team finished 15th out of 24. This summer, QPR have lined up six friendlies and have already played two. First, they thrashed Stevenage 5-0, but then suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat to Castellón. Such is the team's inconsistency at the moment. Four more warm-up matches are ahead, including a test against Premier League side Brentford. On August 9, the Championship season kicks off, followed shortly by the EFL Cup.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Toulouse are unbeaten in their last five matches.
  • QPR have won twice and lost three times in their previous five games.
  • Toulouse and QPR have never met before.

Prediction

QPR have shown extreme inconsistency in their two friendlies, while for Toulouse this will only be their second pre-season game. Still, I believe the Ligue 1 side have the edge — their squad simply has more quality. That's why I'm backing Toulouse to win at odds of 1.6.

