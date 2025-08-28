Prediction on game W2(- 1) Odds: 1.61 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, Toulouse will host the third round of Ligue 1, where the local club of the same name faces the reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:05 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at the winner’s bet for this clash.

Toulouse

Last season, Toulouse finished mid-table, ending the campaign in tenth place. The team was 15 points adrift of the European competition zone, but they were comfortably clear of the relegation battle. In the closing stages of the season, Toulouse found solid form, going unbeaten in their final four league matches.

Preseason was tough for the club: out of six friendlies, they failed to win a single one — suffering four defeats and earning two draws. Ligue 1, however, started on a high note. In the opening round, Toulouse beat Nice 1-0 away, then followed it up with a 2-0 home win over Brest. After two rounds, Toulouse has the same number of points as PSG.

When it comes to home games against the Parisians, Toulouse's record is bleak. In their last five meetings at home, they haven't managed a single win — four losses and one draw. The last time Toulouse beat PSG at home was way back in 2016.

PSG

Under Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain delivered, without exaggeration, one of the greatest seasons in club history. The French giants swept all domestic trophies: clinching the Ligue 1 title ahead of schedule, lifting the French Cup, and securing a historic Champions League triumph.

Their impressive form continued at the FIFA Club World Cup, where PSG lived up to their billing as favorites, only to shockingly fall to Chelsea 0-3 in the final and miss out on the trophy.

This season began with PSG claiming the UEFA Super Cup, edging out Tottenham Hotspur on penalties. In Ligue 1, PSG have started confidently but with slim margins: two 1-0 wins — first away at Nantes, then at home against Angers.

Head-to-head against Toulouse, PSG have the clear edge in their last six encounters: four wins, one draw, and just one defeat. The team has looked assured both in attack and defense, making them the clear favorites for this upcoming contest.

Probable lineups

Toulouse: Rest, Kanwo, Cresswell, McKenzie, Sidibe, Caceres, Sauer, Metali, Donnum, Gboo, Magri.

PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Dembele, Doue, Barcola.

Key facts and head-to-head record

Toulouse are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

4 of Toulouse's last 5 home games have seen under 2.5 goals.

PSG are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 matches.

PSG have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.

PSG have won 7 of their last 9 head-to-head encounters.

PSG have won 3 of their last 4 away H2H matches.

PSG have scored first in 8 of their last 9 meetings with Toulouse.

Toulouse vs PSG match prediction

Despite Toulouse’s solid start to the campaign, PSG’s quality and depth are on another level. The Parisians have been relatively restrained so far, but in head-to-head meetings with Toulouse, they traditionally assert their superiority. Taking all factors into account, a confident and high-scoring PSG win is expected — further proof of their dominance in this fixture. My pick: PSG to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.61.