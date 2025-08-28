RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Toulouse vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 30, 2025

Toulouse vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 30, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Photo: https://x.com/PSG_English/Author unknownn
Toulouse
Toulouse Toulouse Schedule Toulouse News Toulouse Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
30 aug 2025, 15:05
- : -
France, Toulouse, Stadium Municipal
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(- 1)
Odds: 1.61
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, Toulouse will host the third round of Ligue 1, where the local club of the same name faces the reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:05 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at the winner’s bet for this clash.

Toulouse

Last season, Toulouse finished mid-table, ending the campaign in tenth place. The team was 15 points adrift of the European competition zone, but they were comfortably clear of the relegation battle. In the closing stages of the season, Toulouse found solid form, going unbeaten in their final four league matches.

Preseason was tough for the club: out of six friendlies, they failed to win a single one — suffering four defeats and earning two draws. Ligue 1, however, started on a high note. In the opening round, Toulouse beat Nice 1-0 away, then followed it up with a 2-0 home win over Brest. After two rounds, Toulouse has the same number of points as PSG.

When it comes to home games against the Parisians, Toulouse's record is bleak. In their last five meetings at home, they haven't managed a single win — four losses and one draw. The last time Toulouse beat PSG at home was way back in 2016.

PSG

Under Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain delivered, without exaggeration, one of the greatest seasons in club history. The French giants swept all domestic trophies: clinching the Ligue 1 title ahead of schedule, lifting the French Cup, and securing a historic Champions League triumph.

Their impressive form continued at the FIFA Club World Cup, where PSG lived up to their billing as favorites, only to shockingly fall to Chelsea 0-3 in the final and miss out on the trophy.

This season began with PSG claiming the UEFA Super Cup, edging out Tottenham Hotspur on penalties. In Ligue 1, PSG have started confidently but with slim margins: two 1-0 wins — first away at Nantes, then at home against Angers.

Head-to-head against Toulouse, PSG have the clear edge in their last six encounters: four wins, one draw, and just one defeat. The team has looked assured both in attack and defense, making them the clear favorites for this upcoming contest.

Probable lineups

  • Toulouse: Rest, Kanwo, Cresswell, McKenzie, Sidibe, Caceres, Sauer, Metali, Donnum, Gboo, Magri.
  • PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Dembele, Doue, Barcola.

Key facts and head-to-head record

  • Toulouse are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 4 of Toulouse's last 5 home games have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • PSG are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • PSG have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • PSG have won 7 of their last 9 head-to-head encounters.
  • PSG have won 3 of their last 4 away H2H matches.
  • PSG have scored first in 8 of their last 9 meetings with Toulouse.

Toulouse vs PSG match prediction

Despite Toulouse’s solid start to the campaign, PSG’s quality and depth are on another level. The Parisians have been relatively restrained so far, but in head-to-head meetings with Toulouse, they traditionally assert their superiority. Taking all factors into account, a confident and high-scoring PSG win is expected — further proof of their dominance in this fixture. My pick: PSG to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game W2(- 1)
Odds: 1.61
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Rijeka prediction Europa League Today, 13:30 PAOK vs Rijeka: Can Rijeka hold on to their narrow lead? PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.6 Rijeka Recommended Mostbet
Ludogorets Razgrad vs KF Shkendija prediction Europa League Today, 13:30 Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Can Ludogorets stage a comeback and reach the Europa League? Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.85 KF Shkendija Bet now 1xBet
CFR Cluj vs Haecken prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:30 CFR Cluj vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 CFR Cluj Odds: 1.84 Haecken Bet now 1xBet
AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:30 AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 AZ Alkmaar Odds: 2.12 Levski Sofia Recommended 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Polissya Zhytomyr Bet now Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs Neman Grodno prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.6 Neman Grodno Bet now 1xBet
Brondby IF vs Strasbourg prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Brøndby vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025 Brondby IF Odds: 1.82 Strasbourg Recommended Melbet
AEK Athens vs Anderlecht prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 AEK vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025 AEK Athens Odds: 1.78 Anderlecht Bet now Mostbet
BSC Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava prediction Europa League Today, 14:00 Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 August 2025 BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.64 Slovan Bratislava Bet now Mostbet
Shamrock Rovers vs Santa Clara prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Shamrock Rovers vs Santa Clara: Can Shamrock Rovers hold on to their narrow advantage? Shamrock Rovers Odds: 1.63 Santa Clara Recommended Melbet
Servette FC vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Servette vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 28, 2025 Servette FC Odds: 1.6 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Mainz vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.67 Rosenborg Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores