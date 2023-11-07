Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.68 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Toulouse will struggle with Liverpool as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The battle will take place at Stadium Municipal (Toulouse) on Thursday, November 9, and will start at 18:45 CET.

Toulouse



Toulouse shares 2nd place in the group with Belgian Union, gaining 4 points after 3 matches. Speaking about the 1st round, the French team achieved a 1-1 draw in the battle against Union Saint-Gilloise, which took place at the away arena in Belgium, and then defeated LASK with a 1-0 score on its native field. The previous match against Liverpool ended in the defeat of the French team with a 5-1 score.

Generally speaking, overcoming the group will be a great success for Toulouse, although, to be honest, there is no opponent in the quartet that could prevent the French from taking 2nd place in the standings. Everything will be decided in the home match against Union from Belgium.

Liverpool



Liverpool, having got the maximum number of points, is the leader of its quartet after 3 rounds. Speaking about the first game, Liverpool beat Austrian LASK on the away field without any problems – 3-1, and then defeated Union Saint-Gilloise at the home arena with a 2-0 result.

The British team is generally having a good season and even is among the contenders for the gold medals at the inner arena. In order to finally close the issue of overcoming the group in the Europa League, it needs to defeat Toulouse on an away field, which Jurgen Klopp’s team can definitely do.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Toulouse is on a run of 3 defeats in a row.

• Liverpool has scored and conceded in all away matches of the current season.

Prediction



Liverpool is definitely eager to overcome the group stage of this tournament as early as possible. I doubt that Toulouse will be able to stop this intention. My bet is for the guests to win with “a -1 goal handicap”.

