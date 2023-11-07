RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction
Toulouse Toulouse
Europa League 09 nov 2023, 12:45 Toulouse - Liverpool
-
- : -
International, Toulouse, Stadium Municipal
Liverpool Liverpool
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.68

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Toulouse will struggle with Liverpool as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The battle will take place at Stadium Municipal (Toulouse) on Thursday, November 9, and will start at 18:45 CET.

Toulouse


Toulouse shares 2nd place in the group with Belgian Union, gaining 4 points after 3 matches. Speaking about the 1st round, the French team achieved a 1-1 draw in the battle against Union Saint-Gilloise, which took place at the away arena in Belgium, and then defeated LASK with a 1-0 score on its native field. The previous match against Liverpool ended in the defeat of the French team with a 5-1 score.

Generally speaking, overcoming the group will be a great success for Toulouse, although, to be honest, there is no opponent in the quartet that could prevent the French from taking 2nd place in the standings. Everything will be decided in the home match against Union from Belgium.

Liverpool


Liverpool, having got the maximum number of points, is the leader of its quartet after 3 rounds. Speaking about the first game, Liverpool beat Austrian LASK on the away field without any problems – 3-1, and then defeated Union Saint-Gilloise at the home arena with a 2-0 result.

The British team is generally having a good season and even is among the contenders for the gold medals at the inner arena. In order to finally close the issue of overcoming the group in the Europa League, it needs to defeat Toulouse on an away field, which Jurgen Klopp’s team can definitely do.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Toulouse is on a run of 3 defeats in a row.
• Liverpool has scored and conceded in all away matches of the current season.

Prediction


Liverpool is definitely eager to overcome the group stage of this tournament as early as possible. I doubt that Toulouse will be able to stop this intention. My bet is for the guests to win with “a -1 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.68

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Polokwane City vs SuperSport United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 12:30 Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Polokwane City Odds: 1.68 SuperSport United Recommended MelBet
Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Real Sociedad Odds: 2.13 Benfica Bet now MelBet
SSC Napoli vs Union Berlin prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Napoli vs Union prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.85 Union Berlin Bet now MelBet
Salzburg vs Inter prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Salzburg vs Inter prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Salzburg Odds: 1.89 Inter Recommended MelBet
Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bayern vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.85 Galatasaray Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Rewrote history. 40-year-old Pepe became the Champions League record holder Tennis news Today, 05:21 Record amount. How much did Swiatek earn for winning the WTA Finals? Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:46 It became known whether Aspas will be punished for rowdy behavior after the La Liga match Football news Today, 03:37 Lewandowski had his worst streak since 2011 Football news Today, 03:18 Mudryk invited another famous Ukrainian to the Premier League Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Union prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Salzburg vs Inter prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Braga prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Lens prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football 09 nov 2023 Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023