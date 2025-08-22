Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 24, 2025, Toulouse will host Brest in the second round of Ligue 1. Let's take a closer look at both teams and offer a prediction for this matchup.

See also: Juventus vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction and betting tips 24 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Both teams enter the new season with different ambitions — the home side aiming to secure a solid mid-table finish, while the visitors from Brittany are eager to replicate their previous European qualification campaign.

Last season, Toulouse finished mid-table and managed to retain their place among the elite. Over the summer, the club focused on strengthening the squad, bringing in several young talents and adding depth to the attacking line. In the opening round of the new campaign, Toulouse showcased their strengths — dynamic wing play and high pressing, although at times defensive instability was evident.

The coaching staff continues to rely on a 4-3-3 formation with quick wide overlaps, a system that puts constant pressure on opponents. At home, Toulouse always looks to take the initiative from the opening whistle. This approach paid off in the first round, as Toulouse edged Nice away with a 1-0 victory.

The 2023/24 season was historic for Brest: the team clinched a bronze medal and a place in European competition, proving their success was no fluke. Last season, juggling three competitions, Brest's position weakened somewhat, but they enter the new campaign with high ambitions.

In their opening match, Brest once again demonstrated their trademark style: disciplined defending, midfield compactness, and rapid transitions into attack — a formula that allows them to consistently pick up points, even away from home. In a thrilling home opener against Lille, Brest played out an entertaining 3-3 draw, twice coming from behind — first from 0-2, and then equalizing late for a third time. The 4-3-3 system with an emphasis on counterattacking remains the team's key weapon, and in Toulouse, the visitors will likely opt for a patient, reactive approach, capitalizing on any mistakes by the hosts.

Probable lineups

Toulouse: Rest, Sidibe, Cresswell, McKenzie, Donnum, Kanwo, Sauer, Metali, Edjuma, Gboho, Magri

Brest: Majecki, Lala, Chardonnet, Cardinal, Loko, Doumbia, Meliou, Magnetti, Del Castillo, Balde, Ajorque

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last ten meetings between the sides: three draws, two wins for Toulouse, and five wins for Brest

Brest are unbeaten in their last six matches

Toulouse have won three of their last four matches

Prediction

Both teams are prone to defensive mistakes but are capable of launching fast, effective attacks. Brest already proved it in the opening round. On top of that, the head-to-head history suggests these encounters are almost always high-scoring. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.75 odds.