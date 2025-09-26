RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tottenham - Wolverhampton: will Tottenham extend their unbeaten run?

English Premier League (Round 6) 27 sep 2025, 15:00
Tottenham will face Wolverhampton in the sixth round of the English Premier League. The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, at 21:00 CET, and I have a betting tip for this encounter.

Tottenham - Wolverhampton: match preview

Tottenham lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy last season, but only managed to finish 17th in the league, prompting a managerial change. New boss Thomas Frank has given Spurs a flying start. The team won their opening two fixtures, stumbled unexpectedly against Bournemouth in the third, but quickly bounced back: they thrashed West Ham 3-0, edged Villarreal 1-0 in the Champions League, drew 2-2 with Brighton, and advanced past Doncaster in the EFL Cup. Currently, Spurs sit third in the table with 10 points from five matches.

Wolverhampton have had a disastrous start to the Premier League campaign. Their only two wins this season have come in the League Cup—against West Ham and Everton. In the league, things look bleak: zero points from five matches. Wolves suffered defeats to Manchester City (0-4), Bournemouth (0-1), Everton (2-3), Newcastle (0-1), and Leeds (1-3). With zero points, a goal difference of 3:12, and rock bottom in the table, they're four points adrift of safety. Wolves desperately need a win to climb out of the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four matches: three wins and one draw.
  • Wolverhampton have lost all their Premier League matches so far.
  • Wolves have the second-worst defense in the EPL—conceding 12 goals.
  • Wolverhampton have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last ten matches.
  • In the last head-to-head meeting, Wolves beat Tottenham 4-2. Spurs' last win over this opponent was back in 2022.

Probable line-ups

  • Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons
  • Wolverhampton: Sa; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, J. Gomes, Munetsi, R. Gomes; Lopez, Hwang; Arokodare

Prediction

Tottenham are in great form, while their opponents are struggling. Spurs haven't beaten Wolves for a while and will be eager to break that streak. The chances are high. My tip: back Tottenham to win this one.

