Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on November 6, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction
Tottenham Tottenham
Premier League England Yesterday, 15:00 Tottenham - Chelsea
Finished
1 : 4
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chelsea Chelsea
Dejan Kulusevski
6’
35’ (P)
Cole Palmer
75’ 90 + 7’ 90 + 7’
Nicolas Jackson
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.8

The match of the 11th round of the English Championship will feature a match between Tottenham and Chelsea. The London Derby always arouses special interest, regardless of the form of the teams.

Tottenham

This season has shown a sharp rise. After an unsuccessful previous championship, when the team did not even qualify for European competition, Spurs immediately took first place and are not losing ground yet.

They are two points ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, and one point ahead of Liverpool. The only team that can join this four is perhaps Aston Villa.

Chelsea

“Aristocrats,” after two victories and especially a draw with Arsenal, seemed to be on the rise. However, in the previous match, the “aristocrats” lost again to “Brentford”. This has already become typical - the “blues” are able to play on equal terms with the leaders, but lose points in matches with weaker teams. As a result, they are already 10 points behind the European competition zone.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Tottenham have won 8 of their last 9 matches, with the capital team's players scoring at least 2 goals in 10 of their last 11 matches.

It seems to me that the “aristocrats” will have a decent match and will be able to resist the leader. They have already drawn with Liverpool and Arsenal. This time, the strengths of the teams, in our opinion, are equal, unlike the bookmakers, who give preference to the hosts. I will bet that the match will end in a draw at odds of 3.80.

