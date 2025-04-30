RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home?

Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Getty Images
Tottenham Tottenham
Europa League 01 may 2025, 15:00 Tottenham - Bodoe/Glimt
-
- : -
International, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Bodoe/Glimt Bodoe/Glimt
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On Thursday, May 1, the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final will take place as Tottenham hosts Bodo/Glimt on their home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. We recommend paying attention to the goals market for this clash.

Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: match facts and head-to-head

  • Tottenham have lost their last two matches and have just one win in their previous five games.
  • Bodo/Glimt have suffered only one defeat in their last five matches and are unbeaten in three consecutive fixtures.
  • Tottenham have scored at least once in six matches in a row.
  • Bodo/Glimt have found the net in three straight games.
  • The Norwegian side keep a clean sheet in 31% of their matches, while Spurs do so in 23%.
  • Bodo/Glimt have failed to score in just 4% of their matches this season.
  • These two teams have never faced each other before.
  • Bodo/Glimt are the first Norwegian club to reach a European semi-final.

Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: match preview

Tottenham's Premier League campaign hasn't gone to plan, but in the Europa League, they've shown real grit. They collected 17 points from eight group stage matches, finishing only two points behind the leaders. In the round of 16, Spurs, who advanced directly, edged past AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate. The quarter-finals saw them take on Eintracht. After a draw in London, Tottenham clinched a narrow 1-0 away victory. Now, they're in the semi-finals, essentially fighting to salvage their season—the Europa League remains their only shot at silverware, and the draw has been relatively kind to them.

Bodo/Glimt have had a phenomenal run to the semi-finals, but let's not forget they're a Norwegian side, and the squad depth can't quite match their English counterparts. They finished ninth in the group stage and had to start the playoffs from the preliminary round, where they overcame Twente 6-4 on aggregate. Next up in the playoffs were Olympiacos, whom the Norwegians dispatched 4-2 over two legs. In the quarter-finals, Bodo/Glimt faced Lazio and pulled off a shock. First, a 2-0 win at home, then triumphing on penalties in Rome. Bodo/Glimt are the first Norwegian team to ever reach a European semi-final—a historic milestone for the club.

Probable line-ups

  • Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Tel
  • Bodo/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Nilsen, Gundersen, Bjørk; Fet, Auklend, Saltnes; Blomberg, Hauge, Høeg

Prediction

Tottenham are clear favourites at home and are generally tipped to progress to the final. But Bodo/Glimt won't just roll over, and this won't be a walk in the park for Spurs. Given Tottenham's habit of conceding, a bet on both teams to score at odds of 1.8 looks like a smart play.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.84 Pyramids FC Recommended 1xBet
Al Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction AFC Champions League 30 apr 2025, 12:30 Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Al Nassr Odds: 1.53 Kawasaki Frontale Bet now Betwinner
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Petrojet Odds: 1.43 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1Win
Barcelona vs Monaco prediction EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.78 Monaco Recommended 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 apr 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Can Stellenbosch match the third team in the championship? Stellenbosch Odds: 1.71 Chippa United Bet now 1Win
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:45 Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Anadolu Efes Odds: 2.02 Panathinaikos Bet now 22Bet
Barcelona vs Inter prediction Champions League 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match? Barcelona Odds: 1.61 Inter Recommended 1Win
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA 30 apr 2025, 19:30 Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025 Houston Rockets Odds: 1.6 Golden State Warriors Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Tucuman vs Independiente prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Atletico Tucuman Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction CONCACAF Champions League 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Inter Miami vs Vancouver prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.66 Vancouver Whitecaps Recommended 22Bet
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA 30 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and bet for the match on May 1, 2025 Los Angeles Lakers Odds: 1.76 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now 22Bet
Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 01 may 2025, 07:30 Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction: how many goals will the teams score? Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.77 Anderlecht Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 23:20 Saudi Interest Casts Doubt on Marquinhos’ Future at PSG Football news Today, 22:55 Argentine Coach to Step In for Ancelotti at Real Madrid’s Club World Cup Football news Today, 22:35 Boca Juniors Launches Search for New Manager After Gago’s Departure Football news Today, 22:10 Moretti Under Growing Pressure as San Lorenzo Leadership Reshuffle Takes Shape Football news Today, 21:40 River Suffers Blow as Montiel Sidelined After Superclásico Victory Football news Today, 21:15 Copa do Brasil Highlights Stark Financial Gap Between Giants and Underdogs Football news Today, 20:50 Patito Rodríguez Shines in Bolivia and Dreams of a Return to Independiente Football news Today, 20:42 Ancelotti Turns Down Brazil Job as CBF Ends Talks; Jorge Jesus Emerges as Favorite Football news Today, 20:10 Jesurún Confirms Néstor Lorenzo Will Remain Colombia's Coach Through 2026 Football news Today, 20:05 Bayern Munich Set to Make Surprise Move for Chilean Midfielder Felipe Loyola
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores