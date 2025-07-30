RU RU ES ES FR FR
Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Torpedo Kutaisi
31 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Kutaisi, Ramaz Shengelia Stadium
Omonia Nicosia
One of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round clashes will take place on Thursday at the Torpedo Stadium in Kutaisi, where the local Torpedo side hosts Cypriot club APOEL Omonia. After a narrow defeat in the first leg, the Georgian team will try to overcome a one-goal deficit and advance to the next stage. I’m backing a bet on goals in this match, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Torpedo faces a tough task: they need to bounce back after a 0-1 loss in Nicosia. Their home form has been inconsistent—just 5 wins in their last 10 matches. In their five most recent home games, Torpedo’s goal tally stands at 7:7—a balanced but not especially prolific record.

Still, the team knows how to launch attacking surges, as shown by their dramatic 4-3 win over Ordabasy in the previous round. Kutaisi’s side often concedes, but their attacks are inventive. Now they have to take risks, so an open game is very much on the cards—especially if the hosts score first.

The Cypriots arrive with a comfortable, but far from decisive, advantage after their 1-0 home win. Away games remain a problem: Omonia haven’t won in their last 10 trips, which is starting to look like a systemic issue. Even so, they almost always manage to find the net on the road—scoring in 9 of their last 10 away fixtures.

Given their defensive instability and focus on protecting the lead, the visitors will likely start cautiously. But if they concede, they’ll be forced to open up and push forward. This sets the stage for both teams to score and a potentially high-scoring affair.

Probable lineups

  • Torpedo Kutaisi: Goshadze, Kverkvelia, Itrak, Nadaraia, Mamuchashvili, Simic, Bidzinashvili, Varli, Jonsen, Felipe Pires, Gudushauri
  • Omonia: Uzoho, Panayiotou, Chammas, Masouras, Simic, Evandro, Maric, Charalambous, Semedo, Loizou, Jovetić

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Omonia have scored at least once in 9 of their last 10 away matches.
  • Torpedo played a high-scoring game against Ordabasy (4-3) in the first qualifying round.
  • 2 out of 3 head-to-head meetings between these teams have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Prediction

Torpedo Kutaisi won’t sit back—they need to attack from the first whistle to overturn the deficit. Omonia, despite their away struggles, are capable of exploiting gaps and replying with a goal of their own. If there’s an early goal, this clash could open up quickly and turn into a true shootout. Our pick for this match is “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.92.

