Torino vs Venezia prediction: How many goals can the teams score?

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Friday, May 2, in a Serie A Matchday 35 clash, Torino will host Venezia. Kick-off is at 20:45 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the total number of goals in the match.

Key match facts and head-to-head history

Torino are unbeaten in their last 7 home games.

In 6 consecutive Torino matches, fewer than 3 goals have been scored.

Venezia have drawn 4 away games in a row.

In the 3rd round of this season, Torino defeated Venezia 1-0.

Match preview

There are still four rounds to go this season, but Torino have virtually nothing left to play for. The "Bulls" sit 10th with 43 points and are a hefty 11 points behind ninth place. So Paolo Vanoli's men can finish out the remaining matches without any added pressure.

In the previous round, Torino predictably lost away to Napoli (0-2), who are charging toward their second Scudetto in three seasons. Before that, the "Bulls" beat Udinese (2-0) and suffered a defeat to Como (0-1). Over their last five matches, Torino have picked up only 5 points.

Venezia, on the other hand, take to the pitch with double motivation every match as they battle for survival. Venezia struggled through the first half of the season, but are now finding form. However, the "Winged Lions" rarely win and draw far too often—13 times already.

In their previous outing, Eusebio Di Francesco's side lost at home to Milan (0-2), but before that they had a three-match unbeaten run: a 2-2 draw with Empoli, a 1-0 win over Monza, and a 1-1 draw with Lecce. Thanks to these results, Venezia are now just 2 points adrift of the safe 17th spot.

Probable line-ups

Torino: Milinković-Savić; Saúl Coco, Guillermo Maripán, Mazina; Pedersen, Casadei, Linetty, Tameze, Biraghi; Adams, Elmas

Milinković-Savić; Saúl Coco, Guillermo Maripán, Mazina; Pedersen, Casadei, Linetty, Tameze, Biraghi; Adams, Elmas Venezia: Radu; Markandalli, Idzes, Cande; Zerbin, Conde, Caviglia, Busio, Haps; Yeboah, Fila

Torino vs Venezia prediction

Venezia tend to play on the back foot in most matches, while Torino lack any real motivation in the standings. I don't expect a spectacle here, and my bet is on under 2.5 total goals.