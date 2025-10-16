One of the standout fixtures of Serie A’s Matchday 7 will take place on Saturday at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, where the local side Torino will host Napoli. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds look very promising.

Match preview

Torino continue to struggle for results this season. The team’s defensive instability is glaring—they’ve already conceded 13 goals in seven rounds, the worst record in the league. In their last outing, the Turin side once again failed to hold onto a lead, dropping all three points in the dying moments against Lazio.

Their woes are especially pronounced at home—over their last seven matches in Turin, they've managed just one victory. Offensively, things aren’t much better: in their last four home games, Torino have failed to find the back of the net even once.

Napoli, meanwhile, are steadily regaining their form following a managerial change and are climbing back to their usual standards. Their win over Genoa marked their sixth victory in the last seven rounds, propelling the Neapolitans back to the top of the table. However, their defense remains far from perfect, with the team conceding in each of their last four matches.

On the road, Napoli have been more restrained. In their last seven away matches in Serie A, they’ve scored more than one goal only twice. Still, they’ve conceded just four goals in eight away games, giving Antonio Conte’s men plenty of confidence on their travels.

Probable lineups

Torino : Israel, Lazaro, Maripan, Coco, Pedersen, Casadei, Vlasic, Asllani, Tameze, Ngonge, Simeone

: Israel, Lazaro, Maripan, Coco, Pedersen, Casadei, Vlasic, Asllani, Tameze, Ngonge, Simeone Napoli: Milinkovic-Savic, Olivera, Jesus, Bekema, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, Anguissa, McTominay, Neres, Højlund, Politano

Match facts and head-to-head

Napoli are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 away Serie A matches.

Six of Torino’s last 8 home matches have seen no more than two goals scored.

Napoli have scored no more than one goal in 7 of their last 9 away games.

Prediction

With both sides struggling in attack—Torino at home and Napoli away—we can expect a cautious encounter with few clear-cut chances. Napoli are characteristically pragmatic on the road, while Torino have found it difficult to break down even average defenses. I’m predicting a hard-fought, low-scoring contest.