Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Torino vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025

Torino vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025

Torino vs Inter prediction Photo: https://x.com/Inter_br
Torino Torino
Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 12:00 Torino - Inter
-
- : -
Italy, Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
Inter Inter
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On May 11, 2025, the Olimpico Stadium in Turin will host another Serie A clash between Torino and Inter. Here’s a combined bet suggestion with strong chances for success.

Torino

Torino are wrapping up the season without any real motivation in the standings, calmly playing out their remaining fixtures. However, a meeting with the reigning Italian champions and current Champions League finalists promises to be a genuine test for the Granata. Lately, the team has struggled to secure wins, and when they do, it’s typically on home turf. At the Stadio Olimpico, Torino have been traditionally strong: they haven’t suffered a single defeat at home this calendar year.

Torino have finished in the top ten for the past three seasons, and likely have the same goal now. The Granata are just one point behind tenth-placed Como—the surprise package at the end of this campaign. Cesc Fàbregas’ men have put together an impressive run of five straight wins and are seriously pushing for a top-10 finish.

The run-in won’t be easy for Torino: after this home game against Inter, they travel to face Lecce, who are fighting desperately for survival, and then close the season against Roma. Such a schedule hardly promises a relaxed finish to the campaign.

Inter

Despite trailing Napoli by three points, Inter remain motivated and are determined to fight until the very end for another Scudetto. Simone Inzaghi’s side struggled to balance their domestic campaign with the Champions League, resulting in three consecutive defeats—two in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg. As a result, they lost ground in the league and were knocked out of the cup.

However, domestic setbacks were more than compensated for by their Champions League exploits. Inter managed to eliminate tournament favorites Barcelona. After a thrilling 3-3 draw in Catalonia, both teams repeated the scoreline at the Giuseppe Meazza, sending the tie into extra time. There, with massive support from the stands, the Nerazzurri snatched victory and booked their ticket to the final of Europe’s premier club competition.

On May 31 in Munich, Inter will battle PSG for the title. For Simone Inzaghi, this will be his second shot at such a prestigious trophy—his team lost to Manchester City by a narrow 1-0 margin in the 2022/23 final.

Probable lineups

  • Torino: Milinković-Savić, Pedersen, Maripán, Koko, Biraghi, Casadei, Gineitis, Lazaro, Vlašić, Elmas, Adams
  • Inter: Sommer, Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Zieliński, Dimarco, Arnautović, Taremi

Match facts and H2H

  • Paolo Vanoli’s side have been rock-solid defensively—just 14 goals conceded at home, the second-best record in the league. Only Napoli have been more reliable on their own patch.
  • In the reverse fixture, Inter edged out Torino 3-2, largely thanks to a hat-trick from Marcus Thuram. It was a tense encounter, with the visitors playing a significant portion of the match with ten men—a key factor in the final outcome.
  • Head-to-head stats are overwhelmingly in favor of the Milan club: in the last 11 meetings, Torino have managed just one draw. The other 10 matches have all ended in victory for the Nerazzurri.
  • Nevertheless, Torino have consistently found the net at home—scoring in each of their last eight matches in Turin.

Prediction

Inter need the win, but without a slip-up from Napoli, their title hopes are slim. After 120 minutes in the Champions League, Inzaghi will almost certainly rotate his squad. Torino are solid defensively at home and are unlikely to lose heavily. Our recommended bet: “Inter not to lose (2X) and under 3.5 total goals” at 1.55.

