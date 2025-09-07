RU RU ES ES FR FR
Togo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 9, 2025

Togo
09 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Sudan
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.48
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The World Cup qualifying clash between Togo and Sudan, set for September 9, 2025, promises to be an intense and hard-fought contest. For Sudan, any slip in this match could prove costly in their pursuit of a ticket to the World Cup.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Sudan currently sits third in the group, putting them in a strong position to advance, while Togo is second from the bottom.

  • Togo's last 5 matches: 2 draws, 3 defeats.

  • Sudan's last 5 matches: 2 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss.

  • The sides have met twice in their history — both games ended in 1-1 draws.

  • Both teams are known for their low-scoring games.

Match preview:

Togo traditionally relies on disciplined defending and swift transitions into attack. The squad boasts several players capable of turning the tide with individual brilliance, and the home crowd in Lomé always provides an extra boost for the hosts.

Sudan, on the other hand, is a team built on grit and relentless work ethic. Their game is based on physical strength, high pressing, and set pieces — often their most dangerous weapon. Despite being labeled underdogs, Sudan has repeatedly proven capable of making life difficult for stronger opponents.

This match promises a battle right up to the final whistle, as the result will be crucial for both sides in the group standings. Togo will look to capitalize on home advantage, while Sudan aims to show that underestimating them can be a costly mistake for any rival.

Probable lineups:

  • Togo: Mensa, Karliem, Drakpe, Fofana, Boma, Claude, Hakman, Klidje, Djene, Denkey, Laba.
  • Sudan: Abouja, Awad, Ahmed, Karshom, Khamis, Khidir, Kuku, Alhassan, A. Eisa, Mohamed Eisa, Abaker.

Prediction for Togo vs Sudan:

Both teams are likely to stick to a cautious approach, minimizing defensive errors. Togo rarely plays open football, opting instead to control the tempo and strike on the counterattack. Sudan is known for their tough, physical, and sticky playing style, which often results in tightly contested, low-scoring affairs.

In a match like this, every moment will be of immense value, and both sides are unlikely to take major attacking risks. The outcome will likely be decided by one or two decisive attacking moves.

My prediction: total goals under 2.5 (odds 1.48).

