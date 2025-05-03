RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Tigre vs Boca Juniors, prediction and probable lineups — May 5, 2025

Tigre vs Boca Juniors, prediction and probable lineups — May 5, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Tigre vs Boca Juniors prediction Photo: https://x.com/catigreoficial/Author unknownn
Tigre Tigre
Liga Profesional Argentina 04 may 2025, 17:00 Tigre - Boca Juniors
-
- : -
Argentina,
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.49
On Monday, May 5, 2025, Buenos Aires will host a Round 16 clash in the Argentine Primera División as Tigre takes on Boca Juniors. Let’s break down the best bet for total goals in this highly anticipated encounter.

Tigre

Tigre enters this fixture sitting sixth in the league table with 26 points from 15 matches. The team has already secured a playoff spot, but recent form has been disappointing, failing to win any of their last four games. Over that stretch, Tigre has suffered two defeats and recorded two draws, with both most recent matches ending in goalless stalemates: first at home against Belgrano, then away at Estudiantes. This winless streak highlights the club’s current attacking struggles. In their last five matches, Tigre has scored just two goals while conceding four. Notably, they have drawn a blank in each of their last four outings.

It’s worth recalling that the last time Tigre faced Boca Juniors at home, the hosts cruised to an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors remain firmly in the hunt for top spot, currently second in the table with 32 points from 15 matches. They trail league leaders Argentinos Juniors by just one point, so a win here could propel Boca to the summit. In the previous round, Boca clashed with River Plate but suffered a 1-2 defeat, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Boca’s away form has been inconsistent: on the road, they’ve won three of seven matches, lost three, and drawn once, scoring nine goals and conceding eight.

Boca Juniors have the upper hand in recent meetings with Tigre, winning five and losing two of the last seven head-to-head encounters.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Tigre are winless in their last four matches.
  • Each of Tigre’s last four games has ended with under 2.5 total goals.
  • Boca Juniors have won eight of their last ten matches.
  • Three of the last four meetings between these sides have featured under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Tigre: Zenobio, Arias, Paz, Lazo, Ortega, Saralegui, Cabrera, Scipioni, Gonzalez, Armoa, Russo.
  • Boca Juniors: Marchesín, Blanco, Costa, Rojo, Battaglia, Advíncula, Zenón, Delgado, Belmonte, Merentiel, Palacios.

Tigre vs Boca Juniors prediction

Given the current form of both teams, this match is unlikely to deliver a goal fest. Tigre have failed to find the net in their last four matches, with just two goals scored in their previous five outings. Boca Juniors, despite a strong league campaign, have also seen low-scoring affairs in recent meetings against Tigre. In three of the last four matchups between these sides, the total was under 2.5 goals. Taking all these factors into account, my pick for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.49.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.49
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
