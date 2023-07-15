Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.92 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 18, Park Hall (Oswestry) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which the New Saints will compete with Hacken. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

The New Saints



The team holds the national record due to most league titles. Taking into account the golden medals, which were won last year and defended this spring, there are already 15 such trophies in the asset. Moreover, both times the FA Cup was added to the higher mentioned success – nowadays, there are already 8 such trophies. At the same time, the Welsh team continues to demonstrate rather modest results at the European arena. As a rule, the starting opponent is overcome there, stumbling on the next one. 2021 was the best year: it coped with Glentoran and Kauno Žalgiris, and Viktoria Plzeň defeated the team only on penalties after exchanging not minimal victories with the Czech opponent. Speaking about the previous summer, it immediately flew out of both the Champions League (after the extra time in the battle against Linfield) and the Conference League (due to the struggle with Víkingur Reykjavik). As for the current confrontation, the team scored in Sweden, but it seems to be worthless because the first leg match resulted in a 1-3 score, in fact, having lost the chances for success.

Hacken



The club reached the first in its history league title in the previous season. Speaking about the new calendar year, it turned out to add another cup, but there the trophy became the third one – all of them have been taken starting from 2016. Nowadays, two opponents, Elfsborg and Malmo, play a little better than Hogmo’s wards in Allsvenskan, but it’s too early to say that it’s impossible to maintain leadership in football Sweden. For now, the priority will be the debut in the Champions League. The team has participated only in less rated tournaments before, and the best result was in 2011 – two opponents were overcome then. Still, the previous attempts brought the departures from the first rivals: nothing positive happened in the confrontation with AZ in 2019 (0-3, 0-0), and, speaking about 2021, the team won the home match against Aberdeen with a 2-0 score, but lost with a 1-5 result in Scotland.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams have not played a head-to-head match before this battle.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that the hosts will be able not to lose in the following match. Hacken is on the move, thus, we are waiting for its victory with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.92).

