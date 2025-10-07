ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Asian Cup Predictions Thailand vs Chinese Taipei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 09 October 2025

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 09 October 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Thailand vs Chinese Taipei prediction https://www.instagram.com/p/DPftmGME2X4/?img_index=14&igsh=c2d1NDVleG03bGhn
Thailand Thailand
Asian Cup (Round 3) 09 oct 2025, 08:30
- : -
International,
Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-3)
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the third-round matches in the Asian Cup qualifiers will be played on Thursday between Thailand and Chinese Taipei. We offer our betting tip for this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

The "War Elephants" kicked off their Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a narrow victory over Sri Lanka (1-0). However, in the second round, the team led by Japanese manager Masatada Ishii unexpectedly lost to Turkmenistan (1-3). After this defeat, Thailand sits third in the group with three points to their name.

In September, the Thailand national team played two friendlies—against Fiji and Iraq. In the first match, the Thais confidently secured a 3-0 win, but then fell to Iraq after conceding a late decisive goal (0-1). Nevertheless, this defeat is unlikely to have seriously affected the team's morale.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei is enduring a crisis. Gary White's side has lost four matches in a row, including Asian Cup qualifiers defeats—1-2 to Turkmenistan and 1-3 to Sri Lanka.

In their most recent friendly against Indonesia, the team looked helpless and was thrashed 0-6. As a result, Chinese Taipei comes into the upcoming clash against Thailand in extremely poor form.

Probable lineups

  • Thailand: Hammai, Burirat, Dolah, Thonsong, Doloh, Hamrasami, Kanistribampen, Songkrasin, Vungghorn, Panya, Chaided
  • Chinese Taipei: Huang Chiu-Lin, Ming-Hsiu, Ming-Yu, Huang Tzu-Min, Tyao, Wu, Chen, Tae-Won, Estama, Chao-An, Yu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Four of Thailand's last six matches have seen fewer than three goals scored.
  • Chinese Taipei are on a four-game losing streak.
  • Nine of Chinese Taipei's last nine matches have featured over two goals.
  • The teams have met four times in their history. Thailand holds a slight edge with two wins to Chinese Taipei's one, while one match ended in a draw.

Prediction

I believe Thailand currently outclasses their opponent. Chinese Taipei are in crisis, which only strengthens confidence in the "War Elephants'" success. My prediction — Thailand to win with an Asian handicap (-3) at 1.75 odds.

Prediction on game W1(-3)
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025 Japan U20 Odds: 1.81 France U20 Recommended 1xBet
Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025 Paraguay U20 Odds: 1.62 Norway U20 Bet now 1xBet
Brunei vs Yemen prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 04:00 Brunei vs Yemen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Brunei Odds: 1.55 Yemen Bet now Melbet
Pakistan vs Afghanistan prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 05:00 Pakistan vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025 Pakistan Odds: 1.62 Afghanistan Recommended Mostbet
Timor-Leste vs Philippines prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 05:30 East Timor vs Philippines prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 October 2025 Timor-Leste Odds: 1.5 Philippines Bet now Melbet
Singapore vs India prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 07:30 Singapore vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Singapore Odds: 1.41 India Bet now Melbet
Laos vs Malaysia prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 08:00 Laos vs Malaysia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Laos Odds: 1.63 Malaysia Recommended Mostbet
Vietnam vs Nepal prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 08:30 Vietnam vs Nepal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Vietnam Odds: 1.43 Nepal Bet now 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.66 Maldives Bet now Melbet
Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Lebanon Odds: 1.92 Bhutan Recommended 1xBet
Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea: Does Anyone Still Have a Shot at the Top Two? Malawi Odds: 1.54 Equatorial Guinea Bet now Mostbet
Botswana vs Uganda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Botswana vs Uganda: Can Uganda Secure Second Place? Botswana Odds: 2.3 Uganda Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores