Prediction on game W1(-3) Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the third-round matches in the Asian Cup qualifiers will be played on Thursday between Thailand and Chinese Taipei. We offer our betting tip for this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

The "War Elephants" kicked off their Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a narrow victory over Sri Lanka (1-0). However, in the second round, the team led by Japanese manager Masatada Ishii unexpectedly lost to Turkmenistan (1-3). After this defeat, Thailand sits third in the group with three points to their name.

In September, the Thailand national team played two friendlies—against Fiji and Iraq. In the first match, the Thais confidently secured a 3-0 win, but then fell to Iraq after conceding a late decisive goal (0-1). Nevertheless, this defeat is unlikely to have seriously affected the team's morale.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei is enduring a crisis. Gary White's side has lost four matches in a row, including Asian Cup qualifiers defeats—1-2 to Turkmenistan and 1-3 to Sri Lanka.

In their most recent friendly against Indonesia, the team looked helpless and was thrashed 0-6. As a result, Chinese Taipei comes into the upcoming clash against Thailand in extremely poor form.

Probable lineups

Thailand: Hammai, Burirat, Dolah, Thonsong, Doloh, Hamrasami, Kanistribampen, Songkrasin, Vungghorn, Panya, Chaided

Hammai, Burirat, Dolah, Thonsong, Doloh, Hamrasami, Kanistribampen, Songkrasin, Vungghorn, Panya, Chaided Chinese Taipei: Huang Chiu-Lin, Ming-Hsiu, Ming-Yu, Huang Tzu-Min, Tyao, Wu, Chen, Tae-Won, Estama, Chao-An, Yu

Match facts and head-to-head

Four of Thailand's last six matches have seen fewer than three goals scored.

Chinese Taipei are on a four-game losing streak.

Nine of Chinese Taipei's last nine matches have featured over two goals.

The teams have met four times in their history. Thailand holds a slight edge with two wins to Chinese Taipei's one, while one match ended in a draw.

Prediction

I believe Thailand currently outclasses their opponent. Chinese Taipei are in crisis, which only strengthens confidence in the "War Elephants'" success. My prediction — Thailand to win with an Asian handicap (-3) at 1.75 odds.