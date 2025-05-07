Tenerife vs Racing Ferrol prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 2.01 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 11, at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López, the 39th round of Spain's Segunda will see Tenerife take on Racing Ferrol. For this match, I suggest a bet on goals, cards, or the winner.

Tenerife

After a brilliant spell at the end of the last century, Tenerife left La Liga in 1999 and have only returned twice since then. Both in 2001 and 2009, their comebacks were followed by immediate relegation, and between 2011 and 2013 they even had to spend a couple of seasons in the third division. There were attempts to get back to La Liga through the playoffs, but those ended in disappointment. Last season, the team slipped again, finishing only 12th in the final standings.

This year, relegation was a very real threat. However, since mid-March, the team has shown significant improvement, racking up several wins. As a result, the players have pulled themselves up from the bottom of the table—not quite out of the relegation zone, where four teams drop. On top of that, the 1-1 draw with Levante marked their fourth consecutive tie, but they really need to start winning.

Racing Ferrol

The club was founded back in 1919 and has never made it to La Liga. Still, for a time, they were a regular fixture in the Segunda. Then, from 2008, they spent a decade and a half outside the division, dropping as low as the fourth tier for a considerable period.

The team only returned to the Segunda a couple of seasons ago and immediately managed to finish in the top 10 at this new-old level. However, this season, the recent newcomers have become another example of the dreaded "second season syndrome" at a higher level. The momentum has faded, the squad lacks depth, and as a result, they've already been condemned to relegation back to the third division after a string of defeats. Their most recent loss was a 1-2 setback to Zaragoza.

Match facts

Tenerife are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches

On average, Tenerife score 0.92 goals and concede 1.34 goals per match

Racing Ferrol have lost twelve of their last fourteen matches

H2H

Last season, the clubs exchanged victories. This season, they've already played to a draw.

Tenerife vs Racing Ferrol prediction

The bookmakers expect only a home win here. Tenerife are desperate for three points, and they should get them by more than a single goal—take the handicap "-1 goal" (odds 2.01).