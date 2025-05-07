RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Tenerife vs Racing Ferrol prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Tenerife vs Racing Ferrol prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Tenerife vs Ferrol prediction Photo: https://estaticos-cdn.prensaiberica.es/ Author unknown
Tenerife Tenerife
Segunda Division Spain 11 may 2025, 15:00 Tenerife - Ferrol
-
- : -
Spain, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez
Ferrol Ferrol
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 2.01
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On May 11, at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López, the 39th round of Spain's Segunda will see Tenerife take on Racing Ferrol. For this match, I suggest a bet on goals, cards, or the winner.

Tenerife

After a brilliant spell at the end of the last century, Tenerife left La Liga in 1999 and have only returned twice since then. Both in 2001 and 2009, their comebacks were followed by immediate relegation, and between 2011 and 2013 they even had to spend a couple of seasons in the third division. There were attempts to get back to La Liga through the playoffs, but those ended in disappointment. Last season, the team slipped again, finishing only 12th in the final standings.

This year, relegation was a very real threat. However, since mid-March, the team has shown significant improvement, racking up several wins. As a result, the players have pulled themselves up from the bottom of the table—not quite out of the relegation zone, where four teams drop. On top of that, the 1-1 draw with Levante marked their fourth consecutive tie, but they really need to start winning.

Racing Ferrol

The club was founded back in 1919 and has never made it to La Liga. Still, for a time, they were a regular fixture in the Segunda. Then, from 2008, they spent a decade and a half outside the division, dropping as low as the fourth tier for a considerable period.

The team only returned to the Segunda a couple of seasons ago and immediately managed to finish in the top 10 at this new-old level. However, this season, the recent newcomers have become another example of the dreaded "second season syndrome" at a higher level. The momentum has faded, the squad lacks depth, and as a result, they've already been condemned to relegation back to the third division after a string of defeats. Their most recent loss was a 1-2 setback to Zaragoza.

Match facts

  • Tenerife are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches
  • On average, Tenerife score 0.92 goals and concede 1.34 goals per match
  • Racing Ferrol have lost twelve of their last fourteen matches

H2H

Last season, the clubs exchanged victories. This season, they've already played to a draw.

Tenerife vs Racing Ferrol prediction

The bookmakers expect only a home win here. Tenerife are desperate for three points, and they should get them by more than a single goal—take the handicap "-1 goal" (odds 2.01).

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 2.01
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Deportivo Tachira vs LDU de Quito prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Deportivo Tachira Odds: 1.52 LDU de Quito Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.55 Nacional Bet now 1Win
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.84 New York Knicks Bet now Betwinner
Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Universidad de Chile Odds: 1.89 Estudiantes Recommended 1Win
Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.79 Palmeiras Bet now 22Bet
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Flamengo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.76 Flamengo Bet now 1xBet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.86 Denver Nuggets Recommended 1Win
Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Sporting Cristal Odds: 1.65 Bolivar Bet now 1xBet
Pachuca vs CF America prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 23:10 Pachuca vs América prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 2.1 CF America Bet now Betwinner
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction WTA Rome Masters 08 may 2025, 13:00 Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.75 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Recommended 1Win
Al Ahly SC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 08 may 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction: Will the hosts secure all three points? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.52 Al Masry SC Bet now 1xBet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Europa League 08 may 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback? Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.5 Tottenham Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 0 Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Arsenal
0
45’ + 2
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 At just the right moment. Fabián Ruiz scores his first Champions League goal Football news Today, 15:34 Moisés Caicedo receives Ecuador's highest honor from the president Football news Today, 15:11 Sensational! PSG fans put on a dazzling show and performance ahead of Arsenal clash Football news Today, 14:29 Tear gas was used. Police clash with PSG fans Football news Today, 14:11 Problems for PSG. Ousmane Dembélé will start the match against Arsenal on the bench Football news Today, 14:02 Can Arsenal do it? How many teams in Champions League history have reached the final after a home defeat in the first leg Football news Today, 13:14 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings Basketball news Today, 12:57 Steph Curry suffers injury and will miss the next playoff game Tennis news Today, 12:20 Masters champion Fabio Fognini to retire after Rome tournament Football news Today, 11:54 Borussia Dortmund turned down Jadon Sancho. Chelsea still undecided
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores