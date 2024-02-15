Tasmania JackJumpers vs Perth Wildcats prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.64 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the 20th round of the Australian NBL, a match between the Tasmania JackJumpers and the Perth Wildcats will take place on Saturday, February 17. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 Central European Time.

Tasmania JackJumpers

The team has secured a place in the playoffs and practically guaranteed themselves the third position in the regular season. In 27 matches, the JackJumpers have achieved 15 victories and are one of the most successful teams in the league. In their last two matches, Tasmania convincingly defeated Adelaide (109:86) and South East Melbourne (94:67). The JackJumpers approach the final match of the regular season in excellent spirits and with thoughts of the playoffs.

Perth Wildcats

The club from Perth has had an excellent regular season, as evidenced by the team's results on the court. The Wildcats have performed well throughout the season and secured the second position in the championship. Based on this, it can be stated that the Wildcats will start the playoffs immediately from the semifinal series. The team is considered one of the main favorites of the season, and the final match of the regular championship will not have any tournament significance for them.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Tasmania JackJumpers have won their last three games.

Perth has lost only one away game out of the last six.

In this season, the teams have already played two matches against each other. Both games ended with a slight advantage for the Perth Wildcats.

Tasmania JackJumpers vs Perth Wildcats Prediction

Given that the guests have no tournament motivation, Tasmania is considered the favorite in this game. A victory will allow them to maintain the third position and face a weaker opponent in the playoffs. Therefore, I suggest betting on the home team to win with a handicap of -1.5.