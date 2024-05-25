RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights FC prediction Photo: rowdiessoccer.com / Author unknown
Tampa Bay Rowdies Tampa Bay Rowdies
USL Championship USA Today, 19:30 Tampa Bay Rowdies - Las Vegas Lights FC
-
- : -
USA,
Las Vegas Lights FC Las Vegas Lights FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the regular Championship season will be played on Sunday at Al Lang Stadium, where the local Tampa Bay will host Las Vegas Lights. Here is the prediction for the match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Tampa Bay Rowdies

The "Rowdies" are vying for a spot in the top eight of the Eastern Conference and a place in the Championship playoffs. In 10 matches, Tampa Bay has amassed 16 points, securing 4 victories and suffering only two defeats.

Robbie Neilson's team is in fifth place in the standings, trailing the Eastern Conference leaders Charleston by 11 points but with two games in hand.

In the last round, Tampa Bay hosted Tulsa and thrashed them 5-0. This victory was only their second in the last five rounds, with two losses in that stretch. At home, Tampa Bay has won three out of six matches, losing only once.

Las Vegas Lights

Dennis Sanchez's team is similarly fighting for a place in the top eight of the Western Conference. Currently, Las Vegas Lights are in 10th place, trailing Colorado Springs in 8th place by two points. In 11 matches, Las Vegas Lights have lost six games, securing only three victories.

In the last round, Las Vegas Lights hosted Louisville City and managed only a 2-2 draw. This draw was their second in a row, and they have not won in their last six matches. Away from home, Las Vegas Lights have won only one out of five matches.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • Last season, Tampa Bay secured an away victory over Las Vegas Lights with a score of 2-1.
  • In all three matches between these teams, the bet on "both teams to score" has played out.
  • The bet on "Total over 2.5" has played out in three encounters in this matchup.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights Prediction

The hosts are clear favorites in this match. The odds for a Tampa Bay victory are around 1.40. We recommend betting on "Total over 3.0" with odds of 1.71.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 05:45 Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.82 Melbourne Victory Recommended 1xBet
Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction World Championship Today, 07:20 Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Sweden Odds: 1.92 Czech Republic Bet now MelBet
Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys prediction Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024 Today, 08:00 Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Danielle Collins Odds: 1.58 Madison Keys Bet now MelBet
Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Osasuna Odds: 1.55 Villarreal Recommended Linebet
Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 09:00 Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Polokwane City Odds: 1.4 TS Galaxy Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 01:36 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:22 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Yesterday, 17:18 Real Madrid and Panathinaikos will play in the Euroleague 2024 final Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Two top EPL clubs are interested in Crystal Palace leader Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Boxing News Yesterday, 14:57 Oleksandr Usyk has officially declared his intention to retain his IBF title Football news Yesterday, 14:47 Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Yesterday, 14:36 Manchester City vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 14:21 FA Cup Final Manchester City – Manchester United Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Football Today Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today AmaZulu vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024