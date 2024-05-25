Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the regular Championship season will be played on Sunday at Al Lang Stadium, where the local Tampa Bay will host Las Vegas Lights. Here is the prediction for the match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Tampa Bay Rowdies

The "Rowdies" are vying for a spot in the top eight of the Eastern Conference and a place in the Championship playoffs. In 10 matches, Tampa Bay has amassed 16 points, securing 4 victories and suffering only two defeats.

Robbie Neilson's team is in fifth place in the standings, trailing the Eastern Conference leaders Charleston by 11 points but with two games in hand.

In the last round, Tampa Bay hosted Tulsa and thrashed them 5-0. This victory was only their second in the last five rounds, with two losses in that stretch. At home, Tampa Bay has won three out of six matches, losing only once.

Las Vegas Lights

Dennis Sanchez's team is similarly fighting for a place in the top eight of the Western Conference. Currently, Las Vegas Lights are in 10th place, trailing Colorado Springs in 8th place by two points. In 11 matches, Las Vegas Lights have lost six games, securing only three victories.

In the last round, Las Vegas Lights hosted Louisville City and managed only a 2-2 draw. This draw was their second in a row, and they have not won in their last six matches. Away from home, Las Vegas Lights have won only one out of five matches.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

Last season, Tampa Bay secured an away victory over Las Vegas Lights with a score of 2-1.

In all three matches between these teams, the bet on "both teams to score" has played out.

The bet on "Total over 2.5" has played out in three encounters in this matchup.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights Prediction

The hosts are clear favorites in this match. The odds for a Tampa Bay victory are around 1.40. We recommend betting on "Total over 3.0" with odds of 1.71.