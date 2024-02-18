Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Prediction on game Win Tampa Bay Lightning Odds: 1.93 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the NHL regular championship, there will be a match between Tampa Bay and Ottawa. The meeting is scheduled for the night of Tuesday, February 20. The game will start at 01:00 Central European Time.

Tampa Bay Lightning

After a shaky start, Tampa has finally found stability in their results and has been performing quite well in recent matches. In 56 games, the Lightning have achieved 30 victories, placing them sixth in the Eastern Conference table. It's worth noting that the Lightning are one of the most productive teams in the league, scoring 193 goals. Tampa's leader, Nikita Kucherov, is in excellent form and leads the league's scoring race with 94 points.

Ottawa Senators

The Canadian team is not having a good season. Ottawa is definitely not aiming for the playoffs or the Stanley Cup. The Senators are one of the worst teams in the East, ahead of only Columbus in the standings. Despite being an obvious underdog, Ottawa scores quite a lot, as evidenced by the statistics. The team has scored 172 goals but has only won 22 out of 51 games. Ottawa has no roster losses before the match against Tampa Bay.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The Lightning have lost only one home game out of the last nine.

The Senators have lost their two previous matches.

In the current regular championship, the teams have exchanged victories.

Tampa Bay Lightning - Ottawa Senators Prediction

The hosts are undoubtedly considered the favorites of this match, which is not surprising given their position in the Eastern Conference table. I agree with the bookmakers and will bet on the victory of the Lightning, especially with a decent coefficient.