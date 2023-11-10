RU RU NG NG
Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction
Tampa Bay Lightning Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL 11 nov 2023, 18:00 Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes
Tampa, Amalie Arena
Carolina Hurricanes Carolina Hurricanes
Prediction on game Total over 6
Odds: 1.76

On the night of Saturday, 11 November, and Sunday, 12 November, the National Hockey League will host a match between Tampa Bay and Carolina. The game will start at 1:00 CET.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay has had a mixed start to the new season. In 14 games, they won six and lost eight. Despite this record, the Lightning are still fifth in the Eastern Conference with 16 points. This is due to the fact that in four out of eight games where the team lost, they reached overtime.

In addition, Tampa Bay has problems with injured players. The team's main goalkeeper, Andrei Vasilevskiy, is in the infirmary. Also, forwards Logan Brown and Conor Sheary are injured. The team's best sniper is Nikita Kucherov, who has already scored 23 points (11 goals and 12 assists).

Carolina Hurricanes

"The Hurricanes started this season a little better than Florida. Currently, Carolina is third in the Eastern Conference and has eight wins and five losses. Thus, Rod Brindmore's team has 16 points.

In recent games, Carolina has also not scored much. In the last seven games, the Hurricanes have scored more than three goals only once. The Hurricanes have only two players injured so far - goalkeeper Anderson and defenceman Pesci. Martin Nechas is the most productive hockey player in Carolina. He has scored five goals and assisted six times.

Prediction

Both teams scored at least three goals in their last games. Tampa Bay scores a lot, but also concedes a lot. Therefore, we can expect this trend to continue. My bet is over six goals.

Prediction on game Total over 6
Odds: 1.76

