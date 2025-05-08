RU RU ES ES FR FR
Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025

Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025

Talleres vs Libertad prediction
Talleres Talleres
Copa Libertadores 08 may 2025, 18:00 Talleres - Libertad
-
- : -
International,
Libertad Libertad
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.94
One of the clashes of the fourth round in the Copa Libertadores group stage will take place this Friday at the stadium in Córdoba, where the local side Talleres will host Paraguay's Libertad. I'm tipping a bet on goals in this match, which offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

Talleres found themselves in one of the toughest Copa Libertadores groups, and even before the tournament began, Alexander Medina's team was considered a top contender to reach the playoffs, alongside Brazilian powerhouse São Paulo. However, reality quickly forced a reassessment of those ambitious plans. In the opening group match, the "Albiazul" hosted São Paulo at home, and it turned out to be a harsh wake-up call for the Argentinians. Despite the home advantage, Talleres couldn't impose their game and suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat.

This loss significantly complicated their tournament prospects and proved that the battle for the playoffs would be far more intense than initially expected. What followed was even more shocking for fans and pundits alike. In the second round, Talleres lost 0-2 away to Libertad, and in their third match, they traveled to face Alianza Lima and came up short again, losing 2-3. As a result, Talleres currently sit bottom of the group, trailing even second-placed Libertad by six points.

As for Libertad, few gave the Paraguayans much of a chance when the group was drawn, but Sergio Aquino's side have shown that anything is possible. Libertad made a flying start, racking up wins in their first two matches to lay a strong foundation for their playoff push.

In their opener, Libertad beat Alianza Lima away 1-0, then followed it up with a solid 2-0 home victory. It was only against the group favorite, Brazil's São Paulo, that the Paraguayans were unable to compete, losing 0-2 even on home turf. As a result, the upcoming match is shaping up to be almost decisive in the playoff race, as even a draw could be enough for Libertad to knock their rivals out of contention.

Probable line-ups

  • Talleres Córdoba: Herrera – Riveros, Fernandez, Portillo, Ortegosa – Benavides, Portilla, Palacios, Botta, Rik – Bustos
  • Libertad: Acosta – Ramirez, Viera, Gimenez, Espinosa – Melgarejo, Benitez, Alcaraz, Franco – Sanabria, Aguilar

Key facts and head-to-head

  • In their first meeting, Libertad defeated their opponent 2-0
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in two out of five matches involving Libertad
  • The "Both teams to score" option has won in four of the last five games featuring Talleres Córdoba

Prediction

Bookmakers are giving the edge to the home side in this clash, with odds of 1.84 for a Talleres victory. We believe the best bet here is "Total under 2.0" at odds of 1.94.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.94
