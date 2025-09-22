Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.57 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the eighth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Tala'ea El Gaish will face Arab Contractors. The match is set to take place in Cairo on Tuesday, September 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet focused on the game's goal tally.

Match preview

Tala'ea El Gaish have shown a well-organized style this season, especially when playing at home. The team stays compact, covers space efficiently, and aims to minimize risks near their own goal.

However, they struggle with concentration towards the end of each half—these are the moments when El Gaish most often concede. Offensively, they rely on quick transitions down the flanks and set pieces, though their goal-scoring remains inconsistent.

One notable factor is their physical readiness. El Gaish can impose a battle, sometimes snatching points in matches where opponents let their guard down. This makes them a dangerous opponent even for more established clubs, and against teams of similar caliber, they look to leverage pressure and home advantage.

In their last five matches, only four goals have been scored involving El Gaish, underlining their cautious approach. With eight points from seven matches, the club currently sits 14th in the league table.

Arab Contractors are traditionally known for their defensive discipline. In the 2025/26 season, they're playing it safe, especially on the road. This approach helps them avoid heavy defeats, but it also limits their attacking output, reflected in their low-scoring games.

In attack, they rely on quick counterattacks and set pieces. They have individuals capable of making a difference, but rarely dominate possession. As a result, their matches tend to be tight and often end with minimal scores.

Their biggest strength remains discipline. Contractors rarely lose focus and are adept at defending against stronger teams. However, this often comes at the cost of attacking creativity—if the opposition sits deep, they struggle to create and convert chances.

The results at the start of the season speak for themselves: four points, no wins, and just two goals scored. Considering all these factors, their 19th place in the standings is hardly a surprise.

Match facts

El Gaish have scored just one goal in their last four matches.

Contractors are winless in nine consecutive games.

El Gaish average 0.6 goals per game at home, while Arab Contractors average 0.5 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Tala'ea El Gaish : Shaaban, Awad, Alaa, Camacho, Tarek, Hamdi, Souissi, El Khawaga, El Gabry, Al-Madadha, Ouro-Agoro.

: Shaaban, Awad, Alaa, Camacho, Tarek, Hamdi, Souissi, El Khawaga, El Gabry, Al-Madadha, Ouro-Agoro. Arab Contractors: Aboul Saoud, Hesham, Abed, Al-Qadi, Wael, Gamal, El-Wahsh, Antra, Gaber, Okoronkwo, Abu Gouda.

H2H

El Gaish have failed to beat Arab Contractors in their last four encounters.

Prediction

Both teams struggle in attack and prioritize defensive solidity and off-the-ball work. Given this, a high-scoring match is unlikely. My pick: total goals under 2.