Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

David Flower
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Tala'ea El Gaish Tala'ea El Gaish
Premier League Egypt 28 apr 2025, 13:00 Tala'ea El Gaish - Al Ittihad Alexandria
-
- : -
Egypt,
Al Ittihad Alexandria Al Ittihad Alexandria
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 3rd round of the relegation group of the Egyptian championship will be played on Monday in Cairo, where local team Tala'ea El Gaish will host Al-Ittihad. I propose a bet on the outcome of this match with good chances of success.

Match Preview

Tala'ea El Gaish had a strong start to the current season and for a long time held a firm place in the top nine teams of the Egyptian Premier League. However, towards the end of the main stage, the team frankly faltered in results. In the last five rounds, the club secured only one victory, with two defeats and the same number of draws.

As a result, Tala'ea El Gaish ended up only in 10th place in the standings, allowing Haras El Hodoud to overtake them by one point. The Relegation Group stage also started unsuccessfully for the team. Unlike their opponents, they played only one match, in which they lost 0-1 at home to Ismaily. Currently, the team is six points away from the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Al-Ittihad has been frankly poor in recent matches across all tournaments. The team has been unable to win for seven consecutive matches, losing six of them. In particular, the main stage of the Premier League ended with three defeats, which led the club to finish in 13th place.

In the relegation group, the team played two matches and managed to take only one point. In early March, Al-Ittihad lost 0-2 away to El Gouna. In the last round, the club went on an away match against Ismaily, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw. In 10 away matches, the team secured only one victory with three defeats.

Probable Lineups

  • Tala'ea El Gaish: Shaaban, Meteb, Camacho, Sotoni, Dzola, Mkami, Fathy, Tarek, Omran, Wahid, Okwara
  • Al-Ittihad: Soliman, Dawood, Bakri, Shabana, Ibrahim, Ape, Saleh, Salifu, Aubame, Farid, Mohamed

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In the first round, Tala'ea El Gaish defeated their opponent away with a score of 1-0
  • The 'Over 2.5 goals' bet won in three out of five matches
  • The 'Both teams to score' bet succeeded in three out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the hosts in this matchup, offering odds of 2.42 for a Tala'ea El Gaish victory. We believe that on home turf, Tala'ea El Gaish has the chance to take all three points, and our bet is "Tala'ea El Gaish to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.60.

