Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Tajikistan vs India prediction Photo: https://www.instagram.com/team_tajikistan_football/
CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 11:30
Hisor, Hisor Central Stadium
In the opening match of the CAFA Nations Cup group stage, Tajikistan will square off against India. The clash is set for Friday, August 29, with kickoff at 17:30 CET. Here's our betting preview for this encounter.

Tajikistan vs India: match preview

The most recent edition of the CAFA Nations Cup took place two years ago. Tajikistan found themselves in a group alongside Uzbekistan, Oman, and Turkmenistan. The Tajik side's results were far from encouraging—disastrous, in fact. They opened with a 1-1 draw, followed by another 1-1 stalemate, and then suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to Uzbekistan in their third group game. In their last two outings, Tajikistan claimed a 2-1 friendly win over Cambodia and drew 2-2 with the Philippines in Asian Cup qualification.

This year marks India's debut in the CAFA Nations Cup. Recent form has been underwhelming: just one defeat in their last ten matches, but wins have been hard to come by. In June, India lost a friendly to Thailand 0-2, then suffered a 0-1 defeat to Hong Kong on June 10 in the third round of Asian Cup qualification. After two rounds, India have managed just a single point and face an uphill battle to reach the tournament's final stage.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

  • Tajikistan have lost just once in their last five matches.
  • India have managed only one win in their previous ten outings.
  • India have failed to score in each of their last three games.
  • Tajikistan have found the net at least once in each of their last three matches.
  • The last head-to-head was in 2019, when Tajikistan triumphed 4-2.

Probable lineups

  • Tajikistan: Yatimov, Karimov, Juraboev, Safarov, Akhtamov, Shukurov, Aknazarov, Olimzoda, Umarbaev, Daliev, Samiev.
  • India: Sandhu, Bose, Poojary, Ali, Bheke, Singh, Singh, Samad, Sekar, Chhangte, Singh.

Prediction

India have looked extremely fragile in recent matches, while Tajikistan appear more organized and confident. I expect the Tajik side to come out on top in this encounter. My betting pick: Tajikistan to win at odds of 1.6.

