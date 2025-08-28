Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win?
In the opening match of the CAFA Nations Cup group stage, Tajikistan will square off against India. The clash is set for Friday, August 29, with kickoff at 17:30 CET. Here's our betting preview for this encounter.
Tajikistan vs India: match preview
The most recent edition of the CAFA Nations Cup took place two years ago. Tajikistan found themselves in a group alongside Uzbekistan, Oman, and Turkmenistan. The Tajik side's results were far from encouraging—disastrous, in fact. They opened with a 1-1 draw, followed by another 1-1 stalemate, and then suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to Uzbekistan in their third group game. In their last two outings, Tajikistan claimed a 2-1 friendly win over Cambodia and drew 2-2 with the Philippines in Asian Cup qualification.
This year marks India's debut in the CAFA Nations Cup. Recent form has been underwhelming: just one defeat in their last ten matches, but wins have been hard to come by. In June, India lost a friendly to Thailand 0-2, then suffered a 0-1 defeat to Hong Kong on June 10 in the third round of Asian Cup qualification. After two rounds, India have managed just a single point and face an uphill battle to reach the tournament's final stage.
Match facts and head-to-head statistics
- Tajikistan have lost just once in their last five matches.
- India have managed only one win in their previous ten outings.
- India have failed to score in each of their last three games.
- Tajikistan have found the net at least once in each of their last three matches.
- The last head-to-head was in 2019, when Tajikistan triumphed 4-2.
Probable lineups
- Tajikistan: Yatimov, Karimov, Juraboev, Safarov, Akhtamov, Shukurov, Aknazarov, Olimzoda, Umarbaev, Daliev, Samiev.
- India: Sandhu, Bose, Poojary, Ali, Bheke, Singh, Singh, Samad, Sekar, Chhangte, Singh.
Prediction
India have looked extremely fragile in recent matches, while Tajikistan appear more organized and confident. I expect the Tajik side to come out on top in this encounter. My betting pick: Tajikistan to win at odds of 1.6.