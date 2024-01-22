Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the context of the third round of the group stage in the Asian Cup, Syria will face India. Read the match forecast on the pages of our resource.

Syria

In the initial two encounters, Syria failed to score but managed to secure one point. In the first match, the team played to a draw with Uzbekistan with a score of 0-0, where the opponent had a slight advantage. They put up a worthy fight against the strong Australia, losing by a narrow margin of 0-1. Before the final round, the team still has chances for the second spot, although a convincing victory over India is necessary, coupled with hoping for Uzbekistan's defeat.

India

Despite being the most populous country globally, India struggles to find a few dozen good footballers, as the sport does not enjoy widespread popularity. Consequently, the national team does not leave a strong impression, having lost both matches in the Asian Cup with an aggregate score of 0-5, placing them at the bottom of the group. They first lost to Australia 0-2 and then to Uzbekistan 0-3. Even if they manage to defeat Syria and secure the third position in the group, their chances of advancing to the top 4 among the six teams that will occupy third places are extremely low.

Head-to-Head History

Historical matchups between these opponents have occurred six times, all in friendly matches. The last encounter took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match prediction Syria vs India

Bookmakers give the advantage to Syria in this pair, considering the team's performance in comparison to India within the group. Expect a challenging and unpredictable battle that shouldn't see a high number of goals. We find the "both teams to score – no" bet appealing here.