RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Syria vs India prediction
Syria Syria
Asian Cup 23 jan 2024, 06:30 Syria - India
-
- : -
International, Al Khor, Al Bayt Stadium
India India
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the context of the third round of the group stage in the Asian Cup, Syria will face India. Read the match forecast on the pages of our resource.

Syria

In the initial two encounters, Syria failed to score but managed to secure one point. In the first match, the team played to a draw with Uzbekistan with a score of 0-0, where the opponent had a slight advantage. They put up a worthy fight against the strong Australia, losing by a narrow margin of 0-1. Before the final round, the team still has chances for the second spot, although a convincing victory over India is necessary, coupled with hoping for Uzbekistan's defeat.

India

Despite being the most populous country globally, India struggles to find a few dozen good footballers, as the sport does not enjoy widespread popularity. Consequently, the national team does not leave a strong impression, having lost both matches in the Asian Cup with an aggregate score of 0-5, placing them at the bottom of the group. They first lost to Australia 0-2 and then to Uzbekistan 0-3. Even if they manage to defeat Syria and secure the third position in the group, their chances of advancing to the top 4 among the six teams that will occupy third places are extremely low.

Head-to-Head History

Historical matchups between these opponents have occurred six times, all in friendly matches. The last encounter took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match prediction Syria vs India

Bookmakers give the advantage to Syria in this pair, considering the team's performance in comparison to India within the group. Expect a challenging and unpredictable battle that shouldn't see a high number of goals. We find the "both teams to score – no" bet appealing here.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Italian Super Cup Today, 14:00 Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.61 Inter Recommended Мелбет
Leganes vs Burgos CF prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Leganes Odds: 1.7 Burgos CF Bet now 1хБет
Granada vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Granada Odds: 1.735 Atletico Madrid Bet now Мелбет
Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction Fight for the world title according to WBC and WBA versions Today, 17:00 Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Ken Shiro Odds: 1.79 Carlos Canizales Recommended Мелбет
New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction NHL Today, 18:00 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 New Jersey Devils Odds: 1.59 Vegas Golden Knights Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Biathlon News Today, 13:24 The end of a career? Dorothea Wierer has shared her future plans Football news Today, 12:58 Mourinho's agent commented on his client's future after resigning from AS Roma Football news Today, 12:56 What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress Basketball news Today, 12:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Tennis news Today, 12:45 The participants in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open are known Football news Today, 12:42 Another club has entered the race for Juventus forward Football news Today, 12:14 Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023? Football news Today, 12:12 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:09 Asian Cup. Tajikistan makes it to the playoffs and Qatar's quiet victory Football news Today, 12:08 Former winger of Bayern Munich and Juventus is returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Boxing Today Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024