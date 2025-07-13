Sydney vs Wrexham: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 2.08 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Wrexham continues its tour of Australia. After a commanding 3-0 victory over Melbourne Victory, the Welsh club is set to face Sydney. Check out the match preview and betting tip below.



See also: Hamrun Spartans vs Zalgiris prediction and betting tips, July 15, 2025

Match preview

Two months after the end of their league campaign, Wrexham is back from holiday and holding their pre-season camp in Australia. The team’s professionalism and hunger for football haven’t faded one bit. In their first friendly, Wrexham ruthlessly dismantled Australian vice-champions Melbourne Victory, playing with flair and confidence—reminding everyone why they’ve been promoted for three consecutive years in English football.

Sydney’s season ended back in early May, with Ufuk Talay’s side missing out on the A-League playoffs. Now, just like Wrexham, Sydney is out of vacation mode and looking to test themselves against the runners-up of England’s League One.

Probable lineups

Sydney: Devenish-Meares, Grant, Popovic, King, Courtney-Perkins, Lolley, Kamidzo, Caceres, Segecic, Wahim, Douglas Costa

Wrexham: Okonkwo, James, Dobson, Cleworth, Longman, Lee, Marriott, O'Connor, Palmer, Revan, Scarr

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last 11 matches

Sydney have conceded in 9 of their last 10 games

Prediction

I expect a strong performance from Wrexham. The team is unlikely to give Sydney many chances, but they’ll be pushing to score as much as possible themselves. My prediction — Asian handicap Wrexham (-1.5) at 2.08 odds.