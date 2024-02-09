Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2) Odds: 1.61 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 19th round of the Australian NBL, a match between Sydney and Illawarra will take place. The game will be held on Sunday, February 11th. The kickoff is scheduled for 06:00 Central European Time.

Sydney Kings

The reigning champion in the current season, frankly speaking, is not impressive. This applies to both the results and the overall gameplay. The Kings have not yet guaranteed themselves a place in the playoffs, despite having another game besides the match against Illawarra. With 12 wins in 26 matches, they currently occupy the seventh position, but there are two teams behind them with only one win less.

Illawarra Hawks

Illawarra has several games in hand, and it can be said with certainty that everything is in the hands of the Hawks' basketball players. After 25 matches, the team has 12 wins and 13 losses, placing them sixth in the NBL standings. The battle for the playoff zone promises to be intense, and we can expect a very interesting outcome.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Sydney has won only one of their last four matches. Notably, they defeated the league leader, Melbourne United.

In their previous game, the Hawks ended a three-game winning streak.

This season, the teams have exchanged away victories.

Sydney Kings - Illawarra Hawks Prediction

The reigning champions cannot afford to make mistakes, and Illawarra does not appear to be such a formidable force. My bet is on the Kings to win with a handicap of -2.