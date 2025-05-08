RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Hockey Switzerland vs Czechia. Prediction and bet for the match on May 9, 2025

Switzerland vs Czechia. Prediction and bet for the match on May 9, 2025

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Switzerland vs Czechia prediction Photo: https://www.iihf.com/ Author unknown
Switzerland Switzerland
World Cup 2025 09 may 2025, 10:20 Switzerland - Czechia
Gerning, Jyske Bank Boxen
Czechia Czechia
The Ice Hockey World Championship kicks off on May 9, with four games scheduled for the opening day. One of the most intriguing clashes is Switzerland vs Czechia, and here’s my take on a bet for this exciting showdown.

Switzerland

The Swiss national team often plays the role of a “dark horse” at hockey tournaments. The squad features NHL representatives and plenty of players competing in Europe, and let’s not forget Swiss clubs have claimed the last two Champions Hockey League titles.

While there may not be many household names on the roster, the team’s high level of organization allows them to achieve great things. At the last World Championship, Switzerland showcased their power by reaching the tournament’s final. This time, they’re expected to deliver another strong performance.

Czechia

The Czechs arrive at this tournament as reigning world champions, so expectations are naturally high. David Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins’ star forward, has joined the squad and will give any defense nightmares. Another NHL forward, Martin Necas, representing Colorado, is also ready to shoulder the scoring load.

At the most recent Euro Challenge stage on home ice, the Czechs had a modest showing, finishing only third. They started by beating Finland, but then lost to Sweden and Switzerland—though it’s worth noting they had a different lineup on the ice back then.

H2H

These teams face off frequently. Already this year, they’ve played twice, splitting the wins. In last year’s World Championship final, the Czechs prevailed with a 2-0 victory.

Prediction

This match is particularly enticing since the teams just met in the final of the last World Championship. On paper, the Czechs are slight favorites, and I agree with that assessment, though the Swiss are surely aiming to start the tournament with a win. I expect a tightly contested game that could go either way, but I suspect we’ll see plenty of goals—early on, the pressure of results isn’t as intense for the players. My bet: over 4.5 total goals.

