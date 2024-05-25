RU RU
Main Predictions Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction Photo: https://x.com/czehockey
Switzerland Switzerland
World Ice Hockey Championship Today, 13:20 Switzerland - Czech Republic
Praga, O2 Arena
Czech Republic Czech Republic
On Sunday, May 26, the final match of the 2024 World Ice Hockey Championship, currently taking place in the Czech Republic, will be held. The hosts will compete for the gold against Switzerland. The game will start at 20:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for the final match.

Switzerland

The Swiss team is having an incredible tournament. They have lost only one game, which occurred during the group stage against Canada (2-3). In all other matches, Switzerland has emerged victorious. In one of the games, the Swiss team defeated the Czech Republic. That match went to a shootout, where the Swiss prevailed. The semifinal also went to a shootout, and again, Switzerland came out on top. They started the game better, scoring two goals, but Canada caught up and was close to winning, hindered only by poor finishing.

Additionally, Switzerland has excellent power play statistics. They had 40 attempts, converting 12, which is a 30% success rate and the third-best in the tournament. However, their penalty kill is poor, ranking 15th out of 16 at the World Championship. Notably, Swiss goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni is the best goalie in the tournament, with a save percentage of 93.48%. He has recorded one shutout and allows an average of 1.45 goals per game.

Czech Republic

The hosts of the World Championship had a decent group stage but lost all key matches. The Czech Republic initially defeated Finland 1-0 in a shootout but then lost to Canada and Switzerland. As a result, they finished third in the group and faced the USA. In the playoffs, the Czechs played a completely different game. First, they held off the best attack of the group stage and defeated the Americans 1-0. In the semifinal, the Czechs put on a real show. They withstood pressure and twice caught up with Tre Kronor, and in the second period, they dominated, scoring three goals and conceding one.

The tournament hosts defeated Sweden 7-3 in the semifinal, with all goals scored in 5-on-5 play. The Czechs excel in even-strength situations but struggle with penalty killing, currently neutralizing 80% of power plays, which is the tenth-best in the tournament. Additionally, Czech goalkeeper Lukas Dostal ranks second in save percentage at 92.86%, allowing an average of 1.8 goals per game and recording two shutouts.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Switzerland and the Czech Republic faced each other earlier in this tournament, with Switzerland winning 2-1 in a shootout.
  • Switzerland has not lost in regulation time in 8 of their last 9 matches. The Czech Republic has not lost in regulation time in their last 9 matches.
  • Switzerland scores more than 2 goals in 6 of their last 9 matches. The Czech Republic scores more than 2 goals in 6 of their last 8 matches.

Switzerland vs Czech Republic Prediction

The World Championship final will undoubtedly be cautious and tense, with both teams having much at stake. The Czech Republic last won gold in 2010, while Switzerland has never won but has reached the finals several times.

In my opinion, the final match will be very tight and low-scoring. My bet is on the match's total goals being under 5, with odds of 1.59.

