Swift Hesperange Swift Hesperange
Champions League 19 july 2023, 14:00 Swift Hesperange - Slovan Bratislava
International, Luxembourg City, Stade de Luxembourg
Slovan Bratislava Slovan Bratislava
On July 19, Stade de Luxembourg (Luxembourg) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Swift Hesperange will compete with Slovan Bratislava. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Swift Hesperange


The team is not impressive, even at the level of the native Grand Duchy. Being created in 1916, it took only one cup for all the time, and that one was back in 1990. Moreover, the lion’s share of the previous decade had to be spent in the second division of the country and only 2020 brought a return. Still, it was already a combat-ready team, which, first, took the 3rd place and the debut championship trophy in the previous season. At the same time, it turned out to finally return to the European competition in the previous summer. The team lost to the very first opponent, Domžale, but that happened with dignity: a 1-1 draw at the home arena and a 0-1 misfire in Slovenia. Well, and there was a real sensation last week. The undisputed outsider was able to take a draw in the capital of Slovakia; however, it still needs, at least, not to lose at the home arena.

Slovan Bratislava


The club has been in full view of its entire history, both in a unified Czechoslovakia (however, the first title was taken back in 1926) and after the independence. Moreover, it turned out even to win the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1969! “The Sky Blues” are currently holding the lead in the Fortuna Liga. They took the fifth championship in a row in the spring. Speaking about the international arena, the results are not particularly stable. It is impossible to break into the main round of the Champions League, but, at the same time, the team made its way into the group 3 times in 4 previous cycles: first, that happened in the Europa League and, then, in the Conference League. “The White Hawks from Brickfield” even managed to lead the quartet in 2022/2023, but the 1/8 stage brought one more confrontation with Basel, which had been beaten in the autumn, and Slovan lost to the Swiss opponent, albeit on penalties. It goes without saying that everyone was waiting for the start of a new cycle with a confident victory. Still, there happened, instead, only a 1-1 draw in Bratislava with the representative of Luxembourg. Moreover, it is the team to blame: it conceded a goal due to the penalty spot and then Kucka received a red card already in the first half.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Swift Hesperange had rarely appeared in European competition before that. There is no surprise that it “encountered” Slovan for the first time.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the Slovak team will not repeat the mistakes of the previous week. Thus, we bet that the guests will win with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.94).

Kenley Ward
