Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers?

World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 10 oct 2025, 14:45
International, Stockholm, Strawberry Arena
In a 2026 World Cup qualifier, Sweden will host Switzerland on Friday, October 10. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and here’s my take on this encounter.

Sweden vs Switzerland: Match Preview

Sweden’s World Cup qualifying campaign has started in disastrous fashion. In their opening fixture, they were held to a draw away to Slovenia. But things went from bad to worse in the second round. Facing Kosovo on the road, the Swedes were considered firm favorites but conceded twice in the first half and failed to respond. A 0–2 defeat left them with just one point after two matches, sitting third in the group and currently outside even the playoff spots. If Sweden fail to beat Switzerland, their hopes of reaching the World Cup could be seriously jeopardized — especially if Kosovo defeat Slovenia.

Switzerland, on the other hand, have made a flying start to qualification. The Swiss swept aside both of their first two opponents with ease. They opened with a 4–0 demolition of Kosovo at home, then followed it up with another dominant performance — a 3–0 victory over Slovenia. Six points from two matches, a 7–0 goal difference, and top spot in the group underline their dominance. Should the Swiss earn points or even win in Sweden, they would have one foot already in the tournament.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

• Sweden have failed to win any of their opening two matches.
• Switzerland are currently on a five-match winning streak.
• The Swiss have scored in each of their last nine matches.
• Sweden have gone three consecutive games without a clean sheet.
• The last meeting between these sides came in 2018, when Sweden won 1–0.

Probable Lineups

  • Sweden: Johansson; Gudmundsson, Gien, Ekdal; Svensson, Saletros, Ayari, Larsson, Bernhardsson; Gyökeres, Isak
  • Switzerland: Kobel; Rodríguez, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer; Xhaka, Rieder, Freuler; Vargas, Embolo, Ndoye

Prediction

Sweden have little room left for error, with only one point from two matches — a worrying start to their campaign. They must win at home, but they’re up against a strong, disciplined Swiss side determined to edge closer to World Cup qualification. The recommended bet for this match is over 2.5 goals.

