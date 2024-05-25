Sweden vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 5,5 Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the bronze medal match of the World Ice Hockey Championship, Sweden and Canada will face off. This game will start at 15:20 Central European Time, and Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Sweden

The Tre Kronor had their sights set on the World Championship final. However, they suffered a crushing defeat in the semifinals against the Czech Republic, losing 3-7. Sweden opened the scoring in this game, then took a 2-1 lead, but the Czechs quickly equalized. The key moment was a disastrous period when the Czechs scored three goals and conceded only one. In the third period, Sweden couldn’t respond and lost 3-7.

Sweden had an impressive group stage with seven wins in seven matches and a victory over Finland in the quarterfinals. Despite this, the Swedes will not play in the final, which is quite a surprise, as Tre Kronor were considered favorites of the World Championship. Notably, Sweden is still the only team that hasn’t conceded a power-play goal. Opponents had 18 opportunities, none of which were converted.

Canada

Like Sweden, the Maple Leafs were favorites of the World Championship. However, after a convincing win over Slovakia in the quarterfinals, they lost to Switzerland in the semifinals. Canada quickly conceded two goals but leveled the game and equalized the score. The Maple Leafs took the initiative but couldn’t score the winning goal. The game went into overtime and then a shootout, where Switzerland emerged victorious, and Canada will now play for bronze.

Canada performed very well up to the semifinals. They didn’t lose a single game in their group, then crushed Slovakia in the quarterfinals 6-3 but faltered in the semifinals. This result is quite surprising, given Canada’s strong roster, which blends youth and experience. Despite this, they will be without gold and will relinquish their World Champion title.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Sweden and Canada last played against each other in 2022, when the Maple Leafs defeated Tre Kronor 4-3 in overtime.

Sweden has won in regulation time in 7 of their last 9 matches. Canada hasn’t lost in regulation time in their last 9 matches.

Canada has scored more than 2 goals in 9 of their last 11 matches. Sweden has scored more than 2 goals in 8 of their last 9 matches.

Sweden vs Canada Prediction

We certainly expected Sweden and Canada in the title match, but their opponents had other plans. Clearly, the bronze medal game will not have the same tension and intensity. Both teams will play more relaxed and try to end the tournament on a high note. With this in mind, I’ll bet on the total number of goals. My bet is on the match total being over 5.5 goals, with odds of 1.69.