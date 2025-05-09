RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025

Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Sweden vs Austria prediction Photo: https://x.com/Trekronorse
Sweden Sweden
World Cup 2025 10 may 2025, 10:20 Sweden - Austria
Stockholm, Avicii Arena
Austria Austria
On Saturday, May 10, we’re in for an exciting World Ice Hockey Championship clash between Sweden and Austria. The puck drops at 16:20 Central European Time. Here’s my take and recommended bet for this encounter.

Sweden vs Austria: match preview

This is a home tournament for Sweden, and the team is rightfully considered one of the main favorites for the title. Their roster boasts 12 NHL players, including standout goaltender Jacob Markström, defensemen Pettersson and Brodin, plus a powerful attacking line led by Zibanejad, Forsberg, Lindholm, and more. The Tre Kronor haven’t won the World Championship since 2018, and in 2021 they didn’t even reach the playoffs. Last year, Sweden settled for bronze, but with that squad, expectations were higher — this year’s team is determined to go for gold.

Austria arrives with the primary goal of staying in the elite division. The squad lacks top-tier talent, featuring just one NHL player — Marco Kasper from Detroit, who tallied 37 points in 77 regular-season games. That’s an impressive haul for a 21-year-old. At the previous World Championship, Austria surprised many by fighting for a playoff spot right up to the end. This time, the challenge is even tougher: they’re in a stacked group with Finland, Sweden, Canada, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, and France. Their main hope is the matchup with France, a direct rival in the battle for survival. Still, Austria will fight tooth and nail in every game.

This will be the second group game for both teams. On Friday, May 9, Sweden faces Denmark, while Austria takes on Finland. In this back-to-back scenario, Sweden has the clear advantage — greater roster depth and more experience playing at the highest level, especially in the demanding day-to-day schedule. For Austria, this will be a serious test.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

  • Austria lost all three of their pre-tournament friendlies.
  • Sweden won their last three warm-up games before the championship.
  • In their last two matches, Austria conceded 10 goals and scored just one.
  • The teams met in 2023: Sweden claimed a 5-1 victory.
  • Sweden has never lost to Austria — and none of their meetings have gone to overtime.

Prediction

Sweden is the overwhelming favorite. Given their offensive firepower and Austria’s defensive struggles — especially after what’s sure to be a grueling game against Finland — betting on Tre Kronor’s individual total over 4.5 goals looks like a smart pick. Odds: 1.51.

