Swansea vs Nottingham: will Nottingham Forest advance to the next round?

Swansea vs Nottingham: will Nottingham Forest advance to the next round?

17 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium
On Wednesday, September 17, Swansea will host Nottingham Forest in the second round of the English Football League Cup (EFL Cup). The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Swansea vs Nottingham: match preview

Swansea, representing the Championship, have kicked off the season with confidence. After a 0-1 loss to Middlesbrough, the team defeated Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, and drew with Watford and Hull City. Currently, Swansea sit seventh in the table with eight points from five matches and continue their push for a top-six finish. In the League Cup, the Welsh side advanced by edging out Plymouth, winning 2-1 on penalties. Last season, the club failed to reach the third round, so this year's result is already an improvement.

Nottingham also started in the second round last season, where they fell 1-2 to Newcastle. However, in the Premier League, the Reds had a solid campaign, finishing seventh and securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League. The team is now going through a rough patch: four points from four matches, plus a change of head coach during the international break. Ange Postecoglou has replaced Nuno Espírito Santo at the helm. His debut didn’t go as planned — a heavy 0-3 defeat to Arsenal. But the clash with Swansea could be a chance for a first win and progress to the next round.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Swansea are unbeaten in six straight matches: two draws and four wins.
  • Nottingham are winless in three consecutive games and have lost their last two matches.
  • Nottingham have failed to score in their last two outings.
  • Swansea have scored at least once in six matches running.
  • The last head-to-head was in 2022, when Nottingham thrashed Swansea 5-1.

Probable lineups

  • Swansea: Fisher; Parker, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Galbraith, Widl; Ronald, Cullen, Yom; Vipotnik
  • Nottingham: John; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Luis, Anderson; Bakwa, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Kalimuendo

Prediction

Swansea have shown more stability at the start of the season than Nottingham. However, the Reds possess a stronger squad and will be eager to claim their first win under their new manager. Backing Nottingham to win in this match looks like the optimal bet.

