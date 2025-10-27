Prediction on game Swansea Total under 0.5 Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the round of 16 of the EFL Cup, Swansea and Manchester City face off in a high-stakes encounter. The match will take place in Wales on Wednesday, October 29, with kick-off scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I'm backing this clash to deliver goals.

Match preview

Swansea City are in their eighth consecutive season in the Championship, currently sitting 13th with 16 points from 12 matches. Under interim manager Alan Sheehan, who took over after Luke Williams was dismissed, Swansea have struggled for consistency.

In their last five games, the Swans have recorded 2 wins, 1 draw, and 2 defeats, underlining their ongoing battle to find reliable form. Up front, Jean Vipotnik has stood out, already scoring more goals than he managed last season.

Swansea have already navigated several rounds in the EFL Cup, claiming victories over the likes of Crawley Town, Plymouth, and Nottingham Forest. Their previous round was particularly dramatic—up against a Premier League side, the Welsh outfit trailed 0-2 until the 68th minute but somehow managed to snatch a thrilling win.

Given their current form and the quality of their next opponents, Swansea face a monumental challenge in this fixture. To be frank, their chances of reaching the quarter-finals are virtually nonexistent.

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, are still searching for their best football as they attempt to reclaim their place atop English football. It hasn't all gone to plan, but at times City have shown flashes reminiscent of their dominant past, when they racked up win after win in the Premier League.

Recent games have brought some difficulties: in their last Premier League outing, City fell 0-1 to Aston Villa, ending Erling Haaland's remarkable streak of scoring in 12 consecutive matches.

In the EFL Cup, Manchester City cruised past Huddersfield in the previous round. It's worth noting that City haven't lifted this trophy since 2021.

It's almost certain that Guardiola will rotate his squad to keep his players fresh. While key stars are likely to be rested, City's depth should be more than enough to see them comfortably through to the next round.

Match facts

Swansea have won just one of their last four home games.

The Welsh side have kept only one clean sheet in their previous nine outings.

Manchester City have failed to score in just two matches this season.

The Citizens have already suffered two away defeats in this campaign.

Swansea average 1 goal per home game, while Manchester City average 1.6 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Swansea : Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon, Galbraith, Stamenic, Cullen, Eom, Ronald, Vipotnik.

: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon, Galbraith, Stamenic, Cullen, Eom, Ronald, Vipotnik. Manchester City: Trafford, Ake, Stones, Nunes, O'Riley, Lewis, Nico, Bobb, Savio, Cherki, Marmoush.

H2H

Manchester City have won their last seven matches against Swansea.

The Citizens haven't lost to the Welsh side since 2012.

Prediction

This should be a comfortable night for Guardiola's side. The gulf in class between these teams is simply too great, so don't expect much of a contest. I believe the visitors will claim a confident victory, with Swansea unlikely to breach City's defense.