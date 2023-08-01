Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.88 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 5, Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea) will host the match of the 1st round of the Championship of England, in which Swansea will compete with Birmingham. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Swansea



The club is perhaps the most successful of all in its country (if you can call Wales, an old part of Great Britain, in such a way), however, in the structure of football of neighbouring England. Being at the peak, “the Swans” played in the Premier League and even won a trophy, albeit in the form of the EFL League cup, 10 years ago. However, the higher mentioned result, albeit recent, is the past. Nowadays, the team is only in the middle of the Championship, closing the top 10 in the previous season standings. Perhaps the new manager, Michael Duff, will “fix” this. He was close to bring Barnsley back into the second division – unfortunately, the team lost in the final round of the play-offs. This time, he will try to squeeze the maximum with a more status project.

Birmingham



The team survived its previous peak a little earlier than the Welsh opponent. The last trophy was the EFL cup, which was won in 2011, but, at the same time, “the Blues” left the Premier League and never returned to that level again. There was a threat to roll back even lower several times, but it always turned out to get enough points to stay in the Championship in the end of the draw. For instance, the previous cycle brought 50+ points, which gave an opportunity to finish in the 17th position. So, it is not surprising that John Eustace, for whom as a head coach the last season was a debut one, was able to keep his position – he coped with the tasks, and it seems that no one has been waiting for the surprises from the team as a whole for a long time. On the other hand, the management has been active in the transfer market, primarily in terms of signing up the players (Laird, Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele and Roberts) – is there any reason to expect a surge of ambition?

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The previous season was not boring, and Birmingham was able to perform better. The battle in Wales resulted in a 2-2 draw and “the Swans” were defeated with a 4-3 score at the home arena.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the Welsh team, which will play on the home field, to be a notable favourite of the following battle. Still, taking into account the latest head-to-head matches, we will focus on the bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.88).

