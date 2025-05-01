Supersport United vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.76 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the matches of round 28 in the South African Premier Division will take place on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium, where the local Supersport United will host Chippa United. I'm suggesting a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Supersport are going through a rough patch—the team has dropped to 14th place in the standings and is still searching for stability. Just five wins all season, along with eight draws and ten defeats—certainly not what Gavin Hunt's side expected. The team has netted only 14 goals in the entire campaign—one of the lowest tallies in the league—while conceding 24, which only adds to their concerns.

Home advantage hasn't been much help either: three wins, three draws, and four defeats—formally, the home crowd factor isn't really working. The last five matches have simply confirmed the crisis: four draws and one loss, with no victories. Their latest draw with Polokwane City (1-1) only extended their winless streak.

Chippa United, on the other hand, remain solidly mid-table. Eighth place and 30 points—a respectable record for a side not considered among the favorites. A sturdy defense—just 18 goals conceded—has been the foundation of their progress, although their attack is only moderately effective (21 goals scored).

But things are less rosy on the road: two wins, three draws, and five losses—away from home, the team often loses momentum and results. Chippa's recent form has been a rollercoaster: two wins, two draws, and one defeat, with their latest outing ending in a narrow loss to Stellenbosch (0-1). That result will surely add motivation ahead of their trip to Pretoria.

Probable line-ups

Supersport United : Goss, Mobi, Hlatshwayo, Sanoka, Rappo, Podgempol, Dzvukamanja, Margeman, Voyya, Pule, Grobler

: Goss, Mobi, Hlatshwayo, Sanoka, Rappo, Podgempol, Dzvukamanja, Margeman, Voyya, Pule, Grobler Chippa United: Keet, Mkhize, Cupido, Petrus, Nyama, Mokotjo, Rhodes, Domingo, Makarinje, Gonzalez, Tjiueza

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, the teams drew 0-0 at Chippa United's ground

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has not landed in any of the last five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in two of the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers are backing Supersport in this fixture, offering odds around 1.87. We believe betting on the outcome is risky and it's better to take "Under 2.0 goals" at odds of 1.76.