On Sunday, October 26, Stuttgart will host Mainz in a Bundesliga clash. Read on for an in-depth look at the match and a prediction for this encounter.

Match preview

Stuttgart approaches this fixture with ambitions to fight for the top spots. The team has collected 15 points from seven matches (5 wins, 2 losses) and sits third in the Bundesliga table. The "Swabians" have shown notable progress in attack, averaging 1.5 goals per game with over 59% possession. The match against Mainz is a chance to assert their dominance at home and prevent their opponents from gaining a foothold.

Under head coach Sebastian Hoeneß, Stuttgart is a high-tempo side focused on possession and attacking pressure. Their signature traits include wing play, rapid transitions from defense to attack, and an active midfield.

Mainz, on the other hand, have struggled at the start of the season. At this same stage, they have just 4 points from seven rounds (1 win, 1 draw, 5 defeats), placing them 16th and among the league's underdogs. The club has scored just 8 goals in seven matches but has already conceded 14. They lag behind their rivals in xG and several key metrics, pointing to issues not only in finishing but also in chance creation.

Mainz tend to play with less ball control and are often forced to chase the game: compact defense, looking to capitalize on opponents' mistakes, and counter-attacks. However, their current form and statistics do not inspire confidence in their ability to succeed consistently against higher-caliber teams.

Probable lineups

Stuttgart: Nubel; Jaquez, Chabot, Hendriks; Assignon, Chema, Stiller, Mittelstadt; El Khannouss, Tomas; Undav

Mainz: Zentner; Da Costa, Bell, Kohr; Veratschnig, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Stuttgart has won three times, Mainz once, and there has been one draw

Stuttgart have won seven of their last ten matches

Mainz have conceded in every Bundesliga match this season

Prediction

Stuttgart look like a solid home side capable of comfortably beating a team like Mainz. The visitors are far from their best form and are unlikely to trouble the Swabians. My prediction: Stuttgart to win at 1.77