Dailysports Predictions Football Sturm vs Rangers. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 2, 2025

Sturm vs Rangers. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 2, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Sturm Graz vs Rangers prediction @SKSturm / X
Sturm Graz Sturm Graz
Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Graz, Merkur-Arena
Rangers Rangers
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 2 at 21:00 Central European Time, Austrian side Sturm will host Scottish club Rangers in their Europa League second round clash.

Match preview

Sturm have already played 12 matches since the start of the 2025/26 season, winning eight and losing four. In the Austrian Bundesliga, the Graz-based team has played seven games, collected 15 points and currently sits second in the table, trailing Rapid by two points with a game in hand.

In the opening Europa League fixture, Sturm travelled to face Danish outfit Midtjylland and fell 2-0 away from home: the team from Herning created few chances but capitalised on them, unlike their Austrian visitors. Generally, Sturm have no problem with creating opportunities, but at times their finishing lets them down and they fail to make the most out of their chances.

Rangers have had a dreadful start to the new season: in the opening six rounds of the Scottish Premiership, the Glasgow side have picked up just seven points, sit eighth in the league, and have scored only five goals—the second-worst tally in the division.

European competition has brought no respite: after a humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge, the Scots lost their Europa League opener to another Belgian side—Genk, 0-1. Only a strong performance by their goalkeeper prevented Genk from scoring more.

Probable lineups

Sturm: Kristensen, Ehrmann, Aivou, Lavallee, Karic, Stankovic, Horvat, Chukwuani, Gedl, Jatta, Meloun
Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Cornelius, Souttar, Meghoma, Berron, Raskin, Moore, Osgor, Gassama, Miovski

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last two meetings between these clubs took place in 2000, with each team winning once
  • Sturm have yet to draw a match this season
  • Rangers have won only two of their last eight games

Prediction

Sturm look much more stable than their Scottish rivals. The Graz side are more solid at the back, sharper in attack, and better prepared for this encounter. My prediction: Sturm to win, odds 2.15

Prediction on game Win Sturm Graz
Odds: 2.15
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
