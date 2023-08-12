Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.63 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 15, Merkur-Arena (Graz) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Sturm will compete with PSV. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Sturm



The club has repeatedly become the champion of Austria. That’s just now the national arena is unconditionally dominated by Red Bull Salzburg. Taking into account such a favourite, “the Blacks” could, perhaps, “squeeze” out the possible maximum, having already taken the 2nd place in the local Bundesliga twice in a row (moreover, they added another cup success in the spring). What does not work for Christian Ilzer and his wards is to successfully prove them in the Champions League qualification. A year ago, the Austrian team lost to the very first opponent, Dynamo Kyiv – playing at the home arena, after the away 0-1 result, it transferred the confrontation to overtime and was “blown” away already there. This time, there happened a rout in Eindhoven, due to which the home struggle with the Dutch rival in Graz is turning into a virtual formality. Although, it goes without saying that the club has to try to please the fans with at least a nominal revenge.

PSV



The team has also become the vice-champion of the Netherlands in recent years – first, it was the second one after Ajax and then, speaking about the previous season, gave the opportunity to take the 1st place to Feyenoord. Obviously, that fact forced to put an end to van Nistelrooy’s coaching career at the position of “the Peasants”. Ruud had left the club before the end of the Eredivisie and the cup trophy was taken without him. Peter Bosz, a specialist with a controversial reputation, but experienced and, while working in Amsterdam, successful, was invited to be the mentor. He started successfully at the new place, first beating Feyenoord with a 1-0 score in the Super Cup (it is reasonable to mention that his predecessor also started with “the Ajaxids” a year ago) and then defeating Sturm. De Jong had scored three times already by the 32nd minute of the game, however, then conceding once in return. Nevertheless, Sangare returned a devastating difference in the middle of the second half – 4-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



PSV continues the trend of victories in the battles against Sturm so far. Speaking about the Europa League, there happened a 4-1 success and a 2-0 win in favour of the Dutch club two years ago, in 2021.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe in the comeback of Sturm. PSV is stronger and should win again – thus, we bet on the Dutch team with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.63).

