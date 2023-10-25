Sturm vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Prediction on game Win Atalanta Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Austrian Sturm and Italian Atalanta will meet in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League. The guests will try to strengthen their position at the top of the Group D standings and to do this they need to defeat the Austrians away.

Sturm

At the moment, Sturm are in third place in the Group D table after two matches, with three points to their name.

In the first game, the team from Graz was defeated at home by Sporting Lisbon with a score of 1:2, and in the second game away in Poland they defeated Rakow with a score of 1:0.

In general, the situation looks good for the Austrians, because they still have good chances for the European Cup this spring.

Atalanta

The Italian team is the leader of the group after two games, with six points. In the first match, the team from Bergamo beat the Polish Rakow with a score of 2:0, and in the second match away they defeated Sporting with a score of 2:1.

Now the guests should gain three more points in a game with a weaker opponent and then they can almost certainly guarantee themselves a way out of the group. After that, they will only have to win one of their home matches and the playoffs will not escape them.

Statistics and prediction

Atalanta are considered the favorites of the match, according to bookmakers. Interestingly, the Austrian Sturm have not lost in seven games, having won the last six. Atalanta, meanwhile, have suffered three defeats in their last ten games.

It is worth noting that the teams have not previously met each other.

I believe that the guests have every chance of winning in the upcoming match. They are thinking about how to quickly secure a ticket to the playoffs and focus on their performances in the championship. I will bet on the Italians to win for 1.9.