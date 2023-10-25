RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Sturm vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Sturm vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sturm Graz vs Atalanta prediction
Sturm Graz Sturm Graz
Europa League Yesterday, 12:45 Sturm Graz - Atalanta
Finished
2 : 2
International, Graz, Merkur-Arena
Atalanta Atalanta
Alexander Prass
13’
Szymon Wlodarczyk
80’ (P)
34’ 45 + 7’ (P)
Luis Muriel
Review Match details Lineup Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Atalanta
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Austrian Sturm and Italian Atalanta will meet in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League. The guests will try to strengthen their position at the top of the Group D standings and to do this they need to defeat the Austrians away.

Sturm

At the moment, Sturm are in third place in the Group D table after two matches, with three points to their name.

In the first game, the team from Graz was defeated at home by Sporting Lisbon with a score of 1:2, and in the second game away in Poland they defeated Rakow with a score of 1:0.

In general, the situation looks good for the Austrians, because they still have good chances for the European Cup this spring.

Atalanta

The Italian team is the leader of the group after two games, with six points. In the first match, the team from Bergamo beat the Polish Rakow with a score of 2:0, and in the second match away they defeated Sporting with a score of 2:1.

Now the guests should gain three more points in a game with a weaker opponent and then they can almost certainly guarantee themselves a way out of the group. After that, they will only have to win one of their home matches and the playoffs will not escape them.

Statistics and prediction

Atalanta are considered the favorites of the match, according to bookmakers. Interestingly, the Austrian Sturm have not lost in seven games, having won the last six. Atalanta, meanwhile, have suffered three defeats in their last ten games.

It is worth noting that the teams have not previously met each other.

I believe that the guests have every chance of winning in the upcoming match. They are thinking about how to quickly secure a ticket to the playoffs and focus on their performances in the championship. I will bet on the Italians to win for 1.9.

Prediction on game Win Atalanta
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Chelsea vs Brentford prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 07:30 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.85 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 oct 2023, 09:30 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.82 Darmstadt Bet now Мелбет
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Hull vs Preston prediction Championship England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.79 Preston Recommended Мелбет
Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.84 Sheffield United Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023