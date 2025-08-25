Sturm Graz - Bodø/Glimt: Should we expect a miracle?
On Tuesday, August 25, the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round will take place, with Sturm Graz hosting Bodø/Glimt. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time, and I'm offering a betting tip for this clash.
Sturm Graz - Bodø/Glimt: match facts and head-to-head statistics
- Bodø/Glimt thrashed Sturm Graz in the first leg with a 5-0 scoreline.
- Sturm Graz have won just one of their last four matches, losing the other three.
- Bodø/Glimt are unbeaten in nine consecutive games: seven wins and two draws.
- Bodø/Glimt have scored at least once in 17 consecutive matches.
- Sturm Graz have failed to keep a clean sheet in four games running.
- Bodø/Glimt have only lost without scoring in 4% of their matches this season.
- This will be only the second ever head-to-head encounter between these teams.
Sturm Graz - Bodø/Glimt: match preview
The first meeting between these sides last week turned into a disaster for the Austrians. Within the opening 25 minutes, Bodø/Glimt had already scored three times. Right after the break, the Norwegians made it 4-0, and the final blow came in the 79th minute. Graz simply had no answer and suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat.
Sturm Graz have kicked off the new Austrian Bundesliga season and have already played three rounds. They beat LASK 2-0 in the opener, then fell 1-2 to SK Rapid, and followed up with a 3-1 win over Ried. The team has six points and a goal difference of 6:3. The season is long, but it's worth noting that they've won their last two league titles in the domestic championship.
Bodø/Glimt, meanwhile, are right in the thick of the title race in their domestic league. The Norwegian league runs spring-to-autumn, so the team is currently at their peak. After 19 rounds, they have 42 points and share first place with Viking, leading on goal difference.
Probable line-ups
- Sturm Graz: Kristensen; Matic, Oermann, Lavalée, Karic; Horvat, Stankovic, Chukwuani; Kiteishvili; Grgic, Bøving
- Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Nilsen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Solbakken; Mvuka, Høgh, Hauge
Prediction
Sturm Graz suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg, but at home they'll surely play for pride. My pick: both teams to score, odds 1.45.