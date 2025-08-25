Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.45 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, August 25, the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round will take place, with Sturm Graz hosting Bodø/Glimt. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time, and I'm offering a betting tip for this clash.

Sturm Graz - Bodø/Glimt: match facts and head-to-head statistics

Bodø/Glimt thrashed Sturm Graz in the first leg with a 5-0 scoreline.

Sturm Graz have won just one of their last four matches, losing the other three.

Bodø/Glimt are unbeaten in nine consecutive games: seven wins and two draws.

Bodø/Glimt have scored at least once in 17 consecutive matches.

Sturm Graz have failed to keep a clean sheet in four games running.

Bodø/Glimt have only lost without scoring in 4% of their matches this season.

This will be only the second ever head-to-head encounter between these teams.

Sturm Graz - Bodø/Glimt: match preview

The first meeting between these sides last week turned into a disaster for the Austrians. Within the opening 25 minutes, Bodø/Glimt had already scored three times. Right after the break, the Norwegians made it 4-0, and the final blow came in the 79th minute. Graz simply had no answer and suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat.

Sturm Graz have kicked off the new Austrian Bundesliga season and have already played three rounds. They beat LASK 2-0 in the opener, then fell 1-2 to SK Rapid, and followed up with a 3-1 win over Ried. The team has six points and a goal difference of 6:3. The season is long, but it's worth noting that they've won their last two league titles in the domestic championship.

Bodø/Glimt, meanwhile, are right in the thick of the title race in their domestic league. The Norwegian league runs spring-to-autumn, so the team is currently at their peak. After 19 rounds, they have 42 points and share first place with Viking, leading on goal difference.

Probable line-ups

Sturm Graz: Kristensen; Matic, Oermann, Lavalée, Karic; Horvat, Stankovic, Chukwuani; Kiteishvili; Grgic, Bøving

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Nilsen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Solbakken; Mvuka, Høgh, Hauge

Prediction

Sturm Graz suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg, but at home they'll surely play for pride. My pick: both teams to score, odds 1.45.