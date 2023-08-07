RU RU
Europa Conference League 10 aug 2023, 11:00 FK Struga - Swift Hesperange
On August 10, Gradski Stadion Struga (Struga) will host the first leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Struga will compete with Swift Hesperange. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Struga


The club was founded only in 2015. Nevertheless, it not only made it quickly to the top division of the country in the conditions of North Macedonia, but also achieved the 3rd place there in the 2020/2021 season. The higher mentioned result allowed “the Trim-Lum” to make the debut in the European competition, which was unsuccessful – the team lost in the Conference League to Liepaja (it is reasonable to mention that it lost at the home arena and reached a draw on the away field). Speaking about the current summer, the plot was repeated already in the Champions League, where the club made its way by winning the previous draw of the national Parva Liga. This time, it was Žalgiris, but with the same result: a promising goalless draw in Vilnius was followed by a defeat with a 1-2 score at the home arena. Still, then the Macedonian club was able to surprise by knocking out Budućnost in the Conference League, moreover, the experienced Montenegrin opponent was beaten both at home (1-0) and away (4-3).

Swift Hesperange


The team, despite the fact that it was founded back in 1916, could not show practically anything intelligible for decades. The only exception was the victory in the Luxembourg Cup in 1990. The higher mentioned success allowed “the Red and Whites” to make their debut at the European arena, which, to tell the truth, was an unsuccessful one: there happened two defeats with the same 0-3 score made by Legia in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. It was possible to return to that level, to the Conference League, only in 2021 and again for the minimum time – it resulted in a draw and a defeat made by Domžale. Thus, the relegation in the Champions League in the confrontation with Slovan was not surprising – to be more precise, it turned out to achieve a draw in Bratislava, but then the club lost to the opponent with a 0-2 score at the home arena. Finally, it issued a victory at least with the New Saints in the Conference League: a 3-2 win on the native field after a 1-1 draw in Wales.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


This is the first confrontation between the teams, which is not surprising, because they have started the European competitions only few times.

Predictions


Bookmakers give preference to Struga, which will play at the home arena. We bet that the hosts will win in North Macedonia with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.77).

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
