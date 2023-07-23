Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 26, Gradski Stadion Struga (Struga) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Conference League qualification, in which Struga will compete with Budućnost. The battle will start at 17:00 CET.

Struga



The club was founded in a small town in 2015. Still, it managed to improve its performance very quickly and rose from the regional division to the Parva Liga just in 4 seasons; moreover, it took the victories in the Third League and the Vtora Liga. It goes without saying that it was more difficult for “the Trim-Lum” at the highest level, but it achieved a kind of rise already in 2021, from the second trial. At the same time, the team made its debut in the European competition, however, without staying there. The Macedonian club was stopped in the Conference League by Liepaja: there happened a home defeat and an away draw. The previous, mediocre season, in 2022/2023, gave an opportunity to Struga to become the national champion for the first time. Still, the history repeated itself at the international arena almost in detail. The team met the opponent from the Baltic country again and, having achieved a 0-0 draw in Vilnius, it opened the score in the 75th minute of the game at home arena, but lost to Žalgiris in the end – 1-2.

Budućnost



The team was relatively “visible” during the times of unified Yugoslavia. And after the separation of Montenegro, it became one of the local flagships. It goes without saying that the club is not the only leader, but the championship title, which was taken in the spring, was the sixth one for “the Blue and Whites”. As a result, they went to the qualification of the main European tournament. Still, all started with a preliminary round for 4 participants, which were gathered in Iceland, there. And, having confidently beaten (3-0) the representative of Andorra, Atlètic Club d'Escaldes, the team from Podgorica met with the local champion, Breiðablik in the decisive match. And nothing positive happened there: the team conceded already in the 5th minute of the game, then 3 more goals in half an hour, and the end of that match resulted in a humiliating 0-5 score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The Macedonian club reached only the second start in the European competition. As a result, it will be the first game against the Montenegrin opponent for this young project.

Predictions



Bookmakers give preference to the hosts of the arena. Still, this is only the 1st round, thus, let's stop at the bet on "total: under 2.5" (odd: 1.67).


