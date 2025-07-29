RU RU ES ES FR FR
Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Luis Torres
Photo: https://x.com/RCSA_English/Author unknownn
Udinese
30 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Strasbourg
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.57
On July 30, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Strasbourg and Udinese will square off in a friendly match. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams’ attacking potential in this encounter.

Strasbourg

Strasbourg delivered a vibrant and eventful campaign in Ligue 1. For much of the season, the team hovered near the top of the table and remained in contention for a Champions League spot until the final rounds. However, the end of the campaign proved disappointing — defeats in their last two fixtures against Angers and Le Havre, both of whom were battling relegation, dashed Strasbourg’s hopes. These setbacks cost them a top-four finish, with the club ultimately settling for seventh place and losing ground to their direct rivals.

Still, despite the late slump, the season can largely be deemed a success. Strasbourg boasted an impressive 12-match unbeaten streak that began back in February, including a victory over PSG. This strong run ultimately secured them a ticket to European competition.

The team has already kicked off its pre-season preparations. In their first warm-up match, Strasbourg edged out Nancy 2-1, before falling 1-3 to a stronger opponent in Galatasaray. Three more friendlies loom on the horizon against Udinese, Heidenheim, and Mainz. Then, come mid-August, Strasbourg will open their league campaign away to Metz.

Udinese

Udinese once again played the role of solid Serie A mid-table contenders. The club finished 12th with 44 points — comfortably clear of the relegation zone (by 13 points) and well adrift of European qualification (by 21 points). The end of the season was particularly underwhelming: in their last 11 fixtures from mid-March through May, Udinese managed just one win and two draws, suffering eight defeats. Such form left little hope for a higher finish.

Pre-season didn’t get off to the best start either, with a 1-3 loss to Al-Ahli Dubai. However, they bounced back with a confident 3-0 victory over the Qatar national team. Up next for Udinese are friendlies against Strasbourg, Twente, and two matches versus Werder Bremen. The new season will begin with a Coppa Italia clash against Carrarese — a match Udinese are expected to win with minimal fuss and progress to the next round.

Probable lineups

  • Strasbourg: Jönsson, Doukouré, Mwanga, Omobamidele, Moreira, El-Mourabet, Oedele, Amo-Ameyaw, Bakwa, Amougou, Mara.
  • Udinese: Sava, Brenner, Davis, Ehizibue, Zemura, Kabasele, Lovric, Pafundi, Paheiro, Sarraga, Solé.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Six of Strasbourg’s last seven matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in six of Strasbourg’s last seven games.
  • Both teams have scored in four of Udinese’s last five games.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these clubs.

Strasbourg vs Udinese match prediction

Both teams are just getting into the rhythm of the new season and are experimenting with their lineups in friendlies, where there’s no tournament pressure or strict objectives. In such matches, the focus often shifts toward attack, and defenses aren’t as organized as in official competitions. Udinese and Strasbourg have already shown their attacking prowess in pre-season, so expect open football here with goals from both sides and a high probability of the total going over. My bet for this match — over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.57.

